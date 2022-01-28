รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 373 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร BPK 9 INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
ห้องดีลักซ์ (เตียงแฝด) 32m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,190 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
ห้องแกรนด์ดีลักซ์ 32m²
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
ห้องพรีเมียร์คอร์เนอร์ 37m²
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
ห้องพรีเมียร์สวีท 68m²
฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Divalux Jacuzzi Suites 68m²
฿63,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿46,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿41,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
เรือนไทยการะเกด 500m²
฿110,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿95,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi มีห้องอาหารสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งศูนย์ออกกำลังกายและบาร์ในเขตลาดกระบัง ห่างจากสำนักงานเขตลาดกระบัง 3 กม. และห่างจากสถาบันเทคโนโลยีพระจอมเกล้าลาดกระบัง 3.5 กม. ที่พักมีสวนหย่อมและลานระเบียง ที่พักมีแผนกต้อนรับ 24 ชั่วโมงบริการรถรับส่งรูมเซอร์วิสและอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีทั่วบริเวณ
ห้องพักมีเครื่องปรับอากาศทีวีจอแบนระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียมตู้เย็นกาต้มน้ำโถสุขภัณฑ์เครื่องเป่าผมและโต๊ะทำงาน ห้องพักมีห้องน้ำส่วนตัวพร้อมฝักบัวและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรีในขณะที่บางห้องในโรงแรมยังมีพื้นที่นั่งเล่น ห้องพักมีตู้เสื้อผ้า
มีบุฟเฟต์อาหารเช้าให้บริการทุกวันที่ Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok,
ห้างสรรพสินค้า Paseo Mall อยู่ห่างจากที่พักเป็นระยะทาง 7 กม. ในขณะที่ Metro Forest อยู่ห่างออกไปเป็นระยะทาง 11 กม. สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิซึ่งอยู่ห่างจาก Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi 10 กม.
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Test & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE
- Included 3 meals for 1 night (Breakfast,Lunch and Dinner )
- COVID-19 test (Real-time RT-PCR) included nurse service.
- 24-hours standby nursing service.
- Transportation, Join shuttle van airport pick up service from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
- only. From Don Muang Airport There is an additional charge THB 1,000.
- 4 Bottles of drinking water per day and Coffee & Tea in room.
- Complimentary WIFI internet.
- 43” LED TV with wide varieties of both local and international programs.
- 20% Discount on Food & Beverage service. (EXCLUDED others promotions)
- 20% Discount on Laundry service.
- Complimentary late check out until 4.00 pm.
- Free Welcome drink at Karaked Cafe
คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 20 บทวิจารณ์
3.2 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Blossom. Excellent staff member
- Lack of English spoken by reception staff
- Poor food selection - often sending wrong things
The balcony and jacuzzi was wonderful. Why do you only have one? Pretty gardens. Quick service from shop.
4.5 Premier Corner Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very peaceful
- Great view of the river
- Lovely staff, clean room and comfy beds
- Would highly recommend for 1 week quarantine
- Western dinner choice is not so good, but you can choose Thai or order from outside
Excellent place to stay overall, very relaxing and enjoyable quarantine experience, would highly recommend
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- PcrTest direct at Hotel After Arrival
- Food on Room
- many moskitos
Der Tag geht vorüber, insgesamt gut organisiert, wenn man das Ergebnis des Test schneller will, muss man extra bezahlen. Das Essen in Plastikschalen auf dem Zimmer war nicht mein Fall
5.0 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Friendly and helpfull staff.
Very friendly staff and great service! Food was good and everything went very smoothly..............
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Comfortable bed
- Clean bathroom
Everything was good. Only one thing was they didn’t clean the floor. I had to call them and they sent someone to clean it up.
3.6 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Good staff, Garden and view nice, evening meal very good
- Not too clean, many things were closed, a bit a ghost Hôtel, because big and not too many giesst.
For one Night the Hotel is ok. It is understandable the Hotel can not invest too much when there are not more guests
4.3 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very grateful for jacuzzi and terrace
- Loved the facility of exercise bike in room
- Lovely big shower
- food very good
- Very comfortable bed
- Very good ac
- Lots of power sockets and usb outlets
- Slippers and dressing gown
- Balcony roof could be cleaned
- Not much housekeeping for to quarantine
- Need more western breakfast options
- Loud noise from boats on river behind hotel at all times
- No hot water until contacted reception
Very good ten day quarantine experience. Unfortunately there were only a few hours of tanning time on balcony due to roof but that wouldn’t be a problem for everyone! Jacuzzi was amazing. Provided extension lead in the room which was very handy as outdoor sockets did not work. I had a bug in the room one night and staff came to help. Very nice. Very comfortable big bed. Had to call reception to ask for old food bags to be removed from door so there would be no bug issues. Extremely friendly and helpful staff. Invited me to full moon festival and provided traditional clothes etc, SO fantastic! Cafe made room delivery which was good as the hotel said I could order from 7/11 but they did not show me how to do this. Charged for taxi to airport which was a bit ridiculous after paying so much for quarantine already and I understood transport was included. Had one exercise day and I was alone at the pool (not in use) and they allowed me to stay as long as I wished. WiFi was mostly good except on balcony.
3.8 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Room, balcony and bath room was great
Good room. Good bed
Great bathroom. Great balcony
Food there is a lot to improve. In contrast to price, then I was disappointed for the food.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very friendly staff
- Well organized
- Clean room
- Close to the airport
- Good internet
- Food was ok, but could be better. The best in the world thai kitchen can do much more.
I was happy to book my stay in the Divalux Resort & Spa. Everything went very smoothly starting from picking me up at the airport and arranging taxi next day after I've got my PCR test results.
Hotel staff was very friendly and helped me with all my wishes.
The room was clean and comfortable to recover after the long flight to Thailand.
One big plus of this resort is that it is very close to the BKK airport so that you can continue traveling without driving too long to the airport.
So all in all it was absolutely right decision to book a room in Divalux Resort & Spa
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
It is difficult to assess food, service and other things at the hotel as you are not allowed to leave the room during the quarantine. The food came in plastic packaging and was left in a bag outside the door. However, the food tasted good and was well cooked.
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- A nice place to stay and all quarantine measures effectively carried out.
- None it's what was required to come to Thailand.
Was met at the airport by the hotel transport and taken to the hotel. PCR sample taken on arrival at the hotel. Arrived late afternoon and was given 2 meals within 2 hours. Negative result the next day and I was on my way.
4.4 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Would be better if provide more bottled water
Clean and spacious room, shower water was not hot at one point, but once notified, adjusted very soon. Limited TV channels, but balcony compensates for it.
3.6 Premier Suites Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- โรงแรมพยายามอย่างหนักเพื่อแขก
- อาหารเย็นและน่าขยะแขยงทุกวัน
โรงแรมดี อาหารไม่ดี เติม 80 ตัวอักษร บอกอีกทีครับ โรงแรมที่ดี อาหารแย่มาก ผู้คนอาจต้องการคิดใหม่ ขั้นต่ำ 80 ตัวอักษรนี้
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- อาหารอร่อย ถึงแม่ว่าเราจะทานคลีน โรงแรมพยายามปรับอาหารให้
- เราปิดแอร์ เปิดประตูเพื่อรับอากาศข้างนอกและพักแอร์ พนักงานมาบอกให้ปิด คือเรา ฉีดวัคซีนของไฟเซอร์มาแล้ว ตรวจโควิดมาหลายรอบ โอกาสที่จะแพร่เชื้อน้อยมาก คนไทยรับข่าวสารจากสื่อมาก และขาดความเชื่อมั่นในรัฐบาล
- ห้องอาบน้ำหากเช็ดให้สะอาดกว่านี้จะดีมาก คราบสบู่เกาะที่กระจกเยอะมากๆ
การบริการส่งของมีหลายรอบ เราสั่งอาหารที่ไม่มีกลิ่นเหม็นมาทานได้ สั่งสินค้าออนไลน์ได้ อาหารอร่อย เราทานคลีนเพื่อนข้างห้องทานคีโต้ เขาปรับให้เราตามที่เราต้องการ เรารู้สึกว่าเราทานอาหารทั้งวัน เดี๋ยวพนักงานมาส่งอีกแล้ว 😉 โดยรวมดีค่ะ
4.3 Premier Corner Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- สภาพแวดล้อมที่เงียบสงบและผ่อนคลาย
- บริการที่ดีเยี่ยม
จะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากมีการดูแลทำความสะอาด 1 ครั้งในช่วงกักกัน 15 วัน
เนื่องจากความประมาทของฉันในการจัดการอาหาร ดึงดูดมดจำนวนมาก พนักงานรีบย้ายฉันไปที่ห้องอื่นเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าการเข้าพักที่สะอาด
4.9 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
แง่บวก
เป็นการพักที่ดี. อาหารดีอินเทอร์เน็ตดี การเช็คอินและเช็คเอาท์ทำได้ง่ายและรวดเร็ว กลุ่มแพทย์สุดยอดมาก สามารถเข้าพักที่ระเบียงวันวัน
4.4 Premier Corner Room
ห้องพักสบายดี, ทีมบริการดีมาก, อาหารอร่อยมาก, WIFI เร็วมากและห้องบริการมาให้บริการหลังจากการทดสอบโควิดครั้งแรกที่ผ่านมา
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
ผ่อนคลายและสบายมาก
ใกล้สนามบิน
อาหารอร่อยและสามารถเลือกเมนูได้
โซนพักผ่อนดีมากที่สระว่ายน้ำ
4.3 Premier Corner Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
รู้สึกผ่อนคลายและสะดวกสบายในระหว่างการเข้าพักที่นี่ อาหารอร่อยทั้งไทยและเทศ การบริการค่อนข้างดี ขอบคุณ.
2.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- ยุงเครื่องปรุงรสมีน้อยมาก
ห้องพักสะดวกสบายมากห้องน้ำก็อร่อยอาหารก็โอเคยุงเป็นปัญหาใหญ่ได้รับอนุญาตหลังจากการทดสอบโควิด 45 นาทีเท่านั้น