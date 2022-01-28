총 AQ 호텔 객실 373 침실
파트너 병원 BPK 9 INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
디럭스 룸 (트윈 베드) 32m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,190 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 커넥팅 룸
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
그랜드 디럭스 룸 32m²
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 커넥팅 룸
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
프리미어 코너 룸 37m²
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
프리미어 스위트 룸 68m²
฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
디발 럭스 자쿠지 스위트 68m²
฿63,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿46,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿41,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Ruean Thai Karaked 500m²
฿110,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿95,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 야외 시설
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi는 랏 크라 방에 위치한 레스토랑, 야외 수영장, 피트니스 센터 및 바를 보유하고 있습니다. Lat Krabang District Office에서 4.8km, King Mongkut 's Institute of Technology Lat Krabang에서 5.6km 떨어진이 숙소는 정원과 테라스를 보유하고 있습니다. 숙소는 24 시간 프런트 데스크, 셔틀 서비스, 룸 서비스, 전 구역 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다.
객실은 에어컨, 위성 채널이 편성 된 평면 TV, 냉장고, 주전자, 비데, 헤어 드라이어 및 책상을 갖추고 있습니다. 객실에는 샤워 시설과 무료 세면 도구가 구비 된 전용 욕실이 있으며, 호텔의 일부 객실에는 휴식 공간도 있습니다. 객실에는 옷장이 있습니다.
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok,에서 매일 조식 뷔페가 제공됩니다.
파세오 몰은 11.2km, 메트로 포레스트는 17.7km 떨어져 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi에서 9.6km 떨어진 수완 나품 공항입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Test & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE
- Included 3 meals for 1 night (Breakfast,Lunch and Dinner )
- COVID-19 test (Real-time RT-PCR) included nurse service.
- 24-hours standby nursing service.
- Transportation, Join shuttle van airport pick up service from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
- only. From Don Muang Airport There is an additional charge THB 1,000.
- 4 Bottles of drinking water per day and Coffee & Tea in room.
- Complimentary WIFI internet.
- 43” LED TV with wide varieties of both local and international programs.
- 20% Discount on Food & Beverage service. (EXCLUDED others promotions)
- 20% Discount on Laundry service.
- Complimentary late check out until 4.00 pm.
- Free Welcome drink at Karaked Cafe
디발 럭스 리조트 & 스파 방콕
3.2 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
긍정적
네거티브
- Blossom. Excellent staff member
- Lack of English spoken by reception staff
- Poor food selection - often sending wrong things
The balcony and jacuzzi was wonderful. Why do you only have one? Pretty gardens. Quick service from shop.
4.5 Premier Corner Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Very peaceful
- Great view of the river
- Lovely staff, clean room and comfy beds
- Would highly recommend for 1 week quarantine
- Western dinner choice is not so good, but you can choose Thai or order from outside
Excellent place to stay overall, very relaxing and enjoyable quarantine experience, would highly recommend
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
긍정적
네거티브
- PcrTest direct at Hotel After Arrival
- Food on Room
- many moskitos
Der Tag geht vorüber, insgesamt gut organisiert, wenn man das Ergebnis des Test schneller will, muss man extra bezahlen. Das Essen in Plastikschalen auf dem Zimmer war nicht mein Fall
5.0 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
긍정적
네거티브
- Friendly and helpfull staff.
Very friendly staff and great service! Food was good and everything went very smoothly..............
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
긍정적
네거티브
- Comfortable bed
- Clean bathroom
Everything was good. Only one thing was they didn’t clean the floor. I had to call them and they sent someone to clean it up.
3.6 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Good staff, Garden and view nice, evening meal very good
- Not too clean, many things were closed, a bit a ghost Hôtel, because big and not too many giesst.
For one Night the Hotel is ok. It is understandable the Hotel can not invest too much when there are not more guests
4.3 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
긍정적
네거티브
- Very grateful for jacuzzi and terrace
- Loved the facility of exercise bike in room
- Lovely big shower
- food very good
- Very comfortable bed
- Very good ac
- Lots of power sockets and usb outlets
- Slippers and dressing gown
- Balcony roof could be cleaned
- Not much housekeeping for to quarantine
- Need more western breakfast options
- Loud noise from boats on river behind hotel at all times
- No hot water until contacted reception
Very good ten day quarantine experience. Unfortunately there were only a few hours of tanning time on balcony due to roof but that wouldn’t be a problem for everyone! Jacuzzi was amazing. Provided extension lead in the room which was very handy as outdoor sockets did not work. I had a bug in the room one night and staff came to help. Very nice. Very comfortable big bed. Had to call reception to ask for old food bags to be removed from door so there would be no bug issues. Extremely friendly and helpful staff. Invited me to full moon festival and provided traditional clothes etc, SO fantastic! Cafe made room delivery which was good as the hotel said I could order from 7/11 but they did not show me how to do this. Charged for taxi to airport which was a bit ridiculous after paying so much for quarantine already and I understood transport was included. Had one exercise day and I was alone at the pool (not in use) and they allowed me to stay as long as I wished. WiFi was mostly good except on balcony.
3.8 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
긍정적
네거티브
- Room, balcony and bath room was great
Good room. Good bed
Great bathroom. Great balcony
Food there is a lot to improve. In contrast to price, then I was disappointed for the food.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Very friendly staff
- Well organized
- Clean room
- Close to the airport
- Good internet
- Food was ok, but could be better. The best in the world thai kitchen can do much more.
I was happy to book my stay in the Divalux Resort & Spa. Everything went very smoothly starting from picking me up at the airport and arranging taxi next day after I've got my PCR test results.
Hotel staff was very friendly and helped me with all my wishes.
The room was clean and comfortable to recover after the long flight to Thailand.
One big plus of this resort is that it is very close to the BKK airport so that you can continue traveling without driving too long to the airport.
So all in all it was absolutely right decision to book a room in Divalux Resort & Spa
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
It is difficult to assess food, service and other things at the hotel as you are not allowed to leave the room during the quarantine. The food came in plastic packaging and was left in a bag outside the door. However, the food tasted good and was well cooked.
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
긍정적
네거티브
- A nice place to stay and all quarantine measures effectively carried out.
- None it's what was required to come to Thailand.
Was met at the airport by the hotel transport and taken to the hotel. PCR sample taken on arrival at the hotel. Arrived late afternoon and was given 2 meals within 2 hours. Negative result the next day and I was on my way.
4.4 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
긍정적 네거티브
- Would be better if provide more bottled water
Clean and spacious room, shower water was not hot at one point, but once notified, adjusted very soon. Limited TV channels, but balcony compensates for it.
3.6 Premier Suites Room
긍정적 네거티브
좋은 호텔, 나쁜 음식, 80자를 채우려면 다시 말하겠습니다. 좋은 호텔 끔찍한 음식, 당신은 사람들이이 80 자 최소값을 재고하고 싶을 것입니다.
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
긍정적
네거티브
- 엄마가 깨끗하게 먹겠다고 했는데도 맛있는 음식. 호텔은 음식을 조정하려고했습니다.
- 우리는 에어컨을 끄고 문을 열어 바깥 공기를 쐬고 에어컨을 쉰다. 직원이 문을 닫으라고 하더군요 글쎄요, 우리는 화이자의 예방 접종을 받았습니다. 여러 차례 코로나 테스트 감염이 퍼질 가능성은 매우 낮습니다. 태국 사람들은 언론으로부터 많은 뉴스를 받습니다. 그리고 정부에 대한 불신
- 샤워실은 깨끗이 닦으면 더 좋을 것입니다. 유리에 많은 비누 얼룩
여러 배달 서비스가 있습니다. 냄새가 나지 않는 음식을 주문할 수 있습니다. 온라인으로 주문할 수 있습니다. 맛있는 음식. 우리는 깨끗하고, 옆집 친구들은 케토를 먹습니다. 그는 우리가 원하는 대로 조정했습니다. 우리는 하루 종일 먹는다고 느낍니다. 직원이 다시 배달 올 것입니다 😉 전반적으로 좋습니다.
4.3 Premier Corner Room
긍정적 네거티브
15 일간의 검역 기간 동안 1 회 하우스 키핑이 가능하다면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
음식을 잘 다룰 수 없었기 때문에 많은 개미를 끌었습니다. 직원들은 깨끗한 숙박을 보장하기 위해 신속하게 나를 다른 방으로 옮겼습니다.
4.9 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
긍정적
잘 지내. 좋은 음식, 좋은 인터넷. 체크인과 체크 아웃은 쉽고 빠릅니다. 의료 그룹은 환상적이었습니다. 첫날 발코니에 머물 수 있습니다.
4.4 Premier Corner Room
방은 편안하고 서비스 팀은 매우 좋았고 음식은 매우 좋았고 WIFI는 매우 빠르며 서비스 룸은 지난 covid 테스트 후 처음으로 서비스를 제공합니다.
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
매우 편안하고 편안합니다.
공항 근처
좋은 식사와 메뉴 선택 가능
수영장에서 아주 좋은 휴식 구역
4.3 Premier Corner Room
긍정적 네거티브
여기에 머무는 동안 편안하고 편안하게 느껴보십시오. 음식은 태국과 국제 모두 좋았습니다. 서비스는 아주 좋았습니다. 감사.
2.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
방은 매우 편안했고 욕실은 환상적이었습니다 음식은 괜찮 았고 모기는 큰 문제였으며 45 분 동안 코 비드 테스트 후에 만 허용되었습니다.