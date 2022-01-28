BANGKOK TEST & GO

Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
367 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 0
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 1
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 2
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 3
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 4
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 5
+39 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
100% ANZAHLUNG
20 BEWERTUNGEN
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 373 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus BPK 9 INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 88 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok , und Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Deluxe Zimmer (zwei Einzelbetten) 32
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,190 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Grand Deluxe Zimmer 32
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Premier Eckzimmer 37
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Premier Suites Zimmer 68
฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Divalux Whirlpool-Suiten 68
฿63,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿46,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿41,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Ruean Thai Karaked 500
฿110,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿95,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

Das Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok in Suvarnabhumi verfügt über ein Restaurant, einen Außenpool, ein Fitnesscenter und eine Bar in Lat Krabang. Die Unterkunft befindet sich 5 km vom Bezirksbüro Lat Krabang und 5 km vom Technologieinstitut Lat Krabang von King Mongkut entfernt und verfügt über einen Garten und eine Terrasse. Die Unterkunft bietet eine 24-Stunden-Rezeption, einen Shuttleservice, einen Zimmerservice und kostenfreies WLAN in der gesamten Unterkunft.

Die Zimmer verfügen über eine Klimaanlage, einen Flachbild-Sat-TV, einen Kühlschrank, eine elektrische Teekanne, ein Bidet, einen Haartrockner und einen Schreibtisch. Die Zimmer verfügen über ein eigenes Bad mit einer Dusche und kostenlosen Pflegeprodukten. Bestimmte Unterkünfte im Hotel bieten den Gästen auch einen Sitzbereich. Die Zimmer verfügen über einen Schrank.

Ein Frühstücksbuffet wird täglich im Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok angeboten.

Die Paseo Mall liegt 11 km von der Unterkunft entfernt und den Metro Forest erreichen Sie nach 18 km. Der nächstgelegene Flughafen ist der Flughafen Suvarnabhumi, 10 km vom Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok in Suvarnabhumi entfernt.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Test & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE
  • Included 3 meals for 1 night (Breakfast,Lunch and Dinner )
  • COVID-19 test (Real-time RT-PCR) included nurse service.
  • 24-hours standby nursing service.
  • Transportation, Join shuttle van airport pick up service from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
  • only. From Don Muang Airport There is an additional charge THB 1,000.
  • 4 Bottles of drinking water per day and Coffee & Tea in room.
  • Complimentary WIFI internet.
  • 43” LED TV with wide varieties of both local and international programs.
  • 20% Discount on Food & Beverage service. (EXCLUDED others promotions)
  • 20% Discount on Laundry service.
  • Complimentary late check out until 4.00 pm.
  • Free Welcome drink at Karaked Cafe
ALLE AQ-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 20 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
7
Sehr gut
11
Durchschnittlich
2
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇬🇧Ruth Sugden

Bewertet am 28/01/2022
Angekommen um 12/01/2022
3.2 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positiv     
  • Blossom. Excellent staff member
Negative
  • Lack of English spoken by reception staff
  • Poor food selection - often sending wrong things

The balcony and jacuzzi was wonderful. Why do you only have one? Pretty gardens. Quick service from shop.

🇬🇧Jack Kingdon

Bewertet am 24/01/2022
Angekommen um 16/01/2022
4.5 Premier Corner Room
Positiv     
  • Very peaceful
  • Great view of the river
  • Lovely staff, clean room and comfy beds
  • Would highly recommend for 1 week quarantine
Negative
  • Western dinner choice is not so good, but you can choose Thai or order from outside

Excellent place to stay overall, very relaxing and enjoyable quarantine experience, would highly recommend

🇩🇪Stefan Sebastian Kaufmann

Bewertet am 19/01/2022
Angekommen um 02/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positiv     
  • PcrTest direct at Hotel After Arrival
Negative
  • Food on Room
  • many moskitos

Der Tag geht vorüber, insgesamt gut organisiert, wenn man das Ergebnis des Test schneller will, muss man extra bezahlen. Das Essen in Plastikschalen auf dem Zimmer war nicht mein Fall

🇫🇮Pekka Johannes Auvinen

Bewertet am 19/01/2022
Angekommen um 03/01/2022
5.0 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positiv     
  • Friendly and helpfull staff.
Negative
  • Not really any negative.

Very friendly staff and great service! Food was good and everything went very smoothly..............

🇹🇭Rinrat Brooks

Bewertet am 19/01/2022
Angekommen um 02/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positiv     
  • Comfortable bed
  • Clean bathroom
Negative
  • Dirty floor

Everything was good. Only one thing was they didn’t clean the floor. I had to call them and they sent someone to clean it up.

🇨🇭Fritz Peter Ammann

Bewertet am 16/01/2022
Angekommen um 31/12/2021
3.6 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Good staff, Garden and view nice, evening meal very good
Negative
  • Not too clean, many things were closed, a bit a ghost Hôtel, because big and not too many giesst.

For one Night the Hotel is ok. It is understandable the Hotel can not invest too much when there are not more guests

🇮🇪Kerrie martin

Bewertet am 30/12/2021
Angekommen um 11/11/2021
4.3 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positiv     
  • Very grateful for jacuzzi and terrace
  • Loved the facility of exercise bike in room
  • Lovely big shower
  • food very good
  • Very comfortable bed
  • Very good ac
  • Lots of power sockets and usb outlets
  • Slippers and dressing gown
Negative
  • Balcony roof could be cleaned
  • Not much housekeeping for to quarantine
  • Need more western breakfast options
  • Loud noise from boats on river behind hotel at all times
  • No hot water until contacted reception

Very good ten day quarantine experience. Unfortunately there were only a few hours of tanning time on balcony due to roof but that wouldn’t be a problem for everyone! Jacuzzi was amazing. Provided extension lead in the room which was very handy as outdoor sockets did not work. I had a bug in the room one night and staff came to help. Very nice. Very comfortable big bed. Had to call reception to ask for old food bags to be removed from door so there would be no bug issues. Extremely friendly and helpful staff. Invited me to full moon festival and provided traditional clothes etc, SO fantastic! Cafe made room delivery which was good as the hotel said I could order from 7/11 but they did not show me how to do this. Charged for taxi to airport which was a bit ridiculous after paying so much for quarantine already and I understood transport was included. Had one exercise day and I was alone at the pool (not in use) and they allowed me to stay as long as I wished. WiFi was mostly good except on balcony.

🇩🇰Michael Kristensen

Bewertet am 23/12/2021
Angekommen um 06/12/2021
3.8 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positiv     
  • Room, balcony and bath room was great
Negative
  • Food was below average

Good room. Good bed Great bathroom. Great balcony Food there is a lot to improve. In contrast to price, then I was disappointed for the food.

🇨🇭Tchernoivan Konstantin

Bewertet am 01/12/2021
Angekommen um 14/11/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Very friendly staff
  • Well organized
  • Clean room
  • Close to the airport
  • Good internet
Negative
  • Food was ok, but could be better. The best in the world thai kitchen can do much more.

I was happy to book my stay in the Divalux Resort & Spa. Everything went very smoothly starting from picking me up at the airport and arranging taxi next day after I've got my PCR test results. Hotel staff was very friendly and helped me with all my wishes. The room was clean and comfortable to recover after the long flight to Thailand. One big plus of this resort is that it is very close to the BKK airport so that you can continue traveling without driving too long to the airport. So all in all it was absolutely right decision to book a room in Divalux Resort & Spa

🇸🇪ULF ERIC TORBJOERN ULF ERIC TORBJOERN

Bewertet am 26/11/2021
Angekommen um 04/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)

It is difficult to assess food, service and other things at the hotel as you are not allowed to leave the room during the quarantine. The food came in plastic packaging and was left in a bag outside the door. However, the food tasted good and was well cooked.

🇬🇧Brian Andrew Shorricks

Bewertet am 22/11/2021
Angekommen um 06/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positiv     
  • A nice place to stay and all quarantine measures effectively carried out.
Negative
  • None it's what was required to come to Thailand.

Was met at the airport by the hotel transport and taken to the hotel. PCR sample taken on arrival at the hotel. Arrived late afternoon and was given 2 meals within 2 hours. Negative result the next day and I was on my way.

🇹🇼T. Ming Chang

Bewertet am 24/08/2021
Angekommen um 11/08/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positiv     
  • Big rooms with balcony
Negative
  • Would be better if provide more bottled water

Clean and spacious room, shower water was not hot at one point, but once notified, adjusted very soon. Limited TV channels, but balcony compensates for it.

🇬🇧mark ingham

Bewertet am 27/07/2021
Angekommen um 11/07/2021
3.6 Premier Suites Room
Positiv     
  • Hotel bemüht sich um Gäste
Negative
  • Das Essen ist jeden Tag kalt und ekelhaft

Gutes Hotel, schlechtes Essen, um 80 Zeichen zu füllen, lassen Sie es mich noch einmal sagen. Gutes Hotel, schreckliches Essen. Vielleicht möchten Sie diese Mindestanzahl von 80 Zeichen überdenken.

🇳🇴Pk

Bewertet am 06/07/2021
Angekommen um 20/06/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positiv     
  • Leckeres Essen, obwohl meine Mutter sagte, wir würden sauber essen. Das Hotel hat versucht, das Essen anzupassen.
Negative
  • Wir schalten die Klimaanlage aus, öffnen die Tür, um Außenluft zu holen, und stellen die Klimaanlage aus. Ein Angestellter sagte mir, ich solle schließen, wir hatten Pfizer-Impfungen. Mehrfach auf Covid getestet Die Wahrscheinlichkeit, die Infektion zu verbreiten, ist sehr gering. Thailänder erhalten viele Nachrichten aus den Medien. und mangelndes Vertrauen in die Regierung
  • Das Duschbad wäre besser, wenn es sauber gewischt würde. Viele Seifenflecken auf dem Glas

Es gibt mehrere Lieferdienste. Wir können Essen bestellen, das nicht schlecht riecht. Sie können online bestellen. Leckeres Essen. Wir essen sauber, Freunde von nebenan essen Keto. Er hat sich für uns so eingestellt, wie wir es wollten. Wir haben das Gefühl, dass wir den ganzen Tag essen. Das Personal wird wieder kommen um zu liefern 😉 Insgesamt gut.

🇸🇬poh wei hao

Bewertet am 16/06/2021
Angekommen um 07/06/2021
4.3 Premier Corner Room
Positiv     
  • ruhige und entspannte Umgebung
  • exzellenter Service
Negative
  • zu viele vögel auf balkon

Ich werde es sehr zu schätzen wissen, wenn während der 15-tägigen Quarantänezeit eine einmalige Reinigung möglich ist. aufgrund meiner Nachlässigkeit im Umgang mit dem Essen, viele Ameisen angezogen. Die Angestellten brachten mich schnell in ein anderes Zimmer, um einen sauberen Aufenthalt zu gewährleisten?

🇫🇮Vesa Nevalampi

Bewertet am 22/05/2021
Angekommen um 05/05/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positiv     
  • Essen
  • Internet

Guten Aufenthalt. Essen gut, Internet gut. Das Ein- und Auschecken war einfach und schnell. Die medizinische Gruppe war fantastisch. Kann am ersten Tag auf dem Balkon bleiben.

🇹🇭Apichai Khawtawan

Bewertet am 18/03/2021
Angekommen um 01/03/2021
4.4 Premier Corner Room

Zimmer gut komfortabel, Serviceteam sehr gut, Essen sehr gut, WIFI sehr schnell und Serviceraum kommt nach dem ersten Covid-Test zum ersten Mal zum Service.

🇹🇭Metinee

Bewertet am 17/03/2021
Angekommen um 14/02/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • -
Negative
  • -

Sehr entspannend und komfortabel In der Nähe des Flughafens gutes Essen und kann Menü auswählen Entspannungszone sehr gut im Schwimmbad

🇹🇭Chanon Pratumwan

Bewertet am 10/03/2021
Angekommen um 15/02/2021
4.3 Premier Corner Room
Positiv     
  • Komfortables Zimmer
Negative
  • langsames Internet

Fühlen Sie sich während Ihres Aufenthalts hier entspannt und wohl. Das Essen war sowohl thailändisch als auch international gut. Der Service war ganz gut. Vielen Dank.

🇬🇧Henry Geissler

Bewertet am 05/03/2021
Angekommen um 05/02/2021
2.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Bett sehr bequem
Negative
  • Mücken Sehr wenige Gewürze

Das Zimmer war sehr komfortabel. Das Bad war fantastisch. Das Essen war in Ordnung. Mücken waren ein großes Problem

Hotel Offer Brochure

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

88 Moo 3, Sisa Chorakhe Noi, Bang Sao Thong, Lat Krabang, 10570 Lat Krabang, Thailand

Partnerhotels

Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Flughafen
8
Bewertung mit
88 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
100 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Die silberne Palme
7.9
Bewertung mit
461 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
Bewertung mit
2 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
4998 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lohas Residenzen Sukhumvit
7.9
Bewertung mit
2655 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

RNP Poolhotel
8.7
Bewertung mit
404 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Flughafen
8.4
Bewertung mit
2826 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
3608 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
O2 Luxushotel
7.3
Bewertung mit
73 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
H5 Luxushotel
6.8
Bewertung mit
25 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel
8.7
Bewertung mit
1165 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Green View Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
NY City Resort und Spa Bangkok
7.2
Bewertung mit
155 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU