Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 373 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus BPK 9 INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 88 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok , und Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Deluxe Zimmer (zwei Einzelbetten) 32m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,190 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Verbindungsraum
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Kleine Kaution
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Grand Deluxe Zimmer 32m²
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Verbindungsraum
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Kleine Kaution
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Premier Eckzimmer 37m²
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Verbindungsraum
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Premier Suites Zimmer 68m²
฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Familiensuiten
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Kleine Kaution
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Divalux Whirlpool-Suiten 68m²
฿63,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿46,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿41,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Familiensuiten
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Kleine Kaution
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Ruean Thai Karaked 500m²
฿110,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿95,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Außenanlagen
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Das Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok in Suvarnabhumi verfügt über ein Restaurant, einen Außenpool, ein Fitnesscenter und eine Bar in Lat Krabang. Die Unterkunft befindet sich 5 km vom Bezirksbüro Lat Krabang und 5 km vom Technologieinstitut Lat Krabang von King Mongkut entfernt und verfügt über einen Garten und eine Terrasse. Die Unterkunft bietet eine 24-Stunden-Rezeption, einen Shuttleservice, einen Zimmerservice und kostenfreies WLAN in der gesamten Unterkunft.
Die Zimmer verfügen über eine Klimaanlage, einen Flachbild-Sat-TV, einen Kühlschrank, eine elektrische Teekanne, ein Bidet, einen Haartrockner und einen Schreibtisch. Die Zimmer verfügen über ein eigenes Bad mit einer Dusche und kostenlosen Pflegeprodukten. Bestimmte Unterkünfte im Hotel bieten den Gästen auch einen Sitzbereich. Die Zimmer verfügen über einen Schrank.
Ein Frühstücksbuffet wird täglich im Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok angeboten.
Die Paseo Mall liegt 11 km von der Unterkunft entfernt und den Metro Forest erreichen Sie nach 18 km. Der nächstgelegene Flughafen ist der Flughafen Suvarnabhumi, 10 km vom Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok in Suvarnabhumi entfernt.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Test & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE
- Included 3 meals for 1 night (Breakfast,Lunch and Dinner )
- COVID-19 test (Real-time RT-PCR) included nurse service.
- 24-hours standby nursing service.
- Transportation, Join shuttle van airport pick up service from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
- only. From Don Muang Airport There is an additional charge THB 1,000.
- 4 Bottles of drinking water per day and Coffee & Tea in room.
- Complimentary WIFI internet.
- 43” LED TV with wide varieties of both local and international programs.
- 20% Discount on Food & Beverage service. (EXCLUDED others promotions)
- 20% Discount on Laundry service.
- Complimentary late check out until 4.00 pm.
- Free Welcome drink at Karaked Cafe
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 20 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
3.2 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positiv
Negative
- Blossom. Excellent staff member
- Lack of English spoken by reception staff
- Poor food selection - often sending wrong things
The balcony and jacuzzi was wonderful. Why do you only have one? Pretty gardens. Quick service from shop.
4.5 Premier Corner Room
Positiv
Negative
- Very peaceful
- Great view of the river
- Lovely staff, clean room and comfy beds
- Would highly recommend for 1 week quarantine
- Western dinner choice is not so good, but you can choose Thai or order from outside
Excellent place to stay overall, very relaxing and enjoyable quarantine experience, would highly recommend
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positiv
Negative
- PcrTest direct at Hotel After Arrival
- Food on Room
- many moskitos
Der Tag geht vorüber, insgesamt gut organisiert, wenn man das Ergebnis des Test schneller will, muss man extra bezahlen. Das Essen in Plastikschalen auf dem Zimmer war nicht mein Fall
5.0 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positiv
Negative
- Friendly and helpfull staff.
Very friendly staff and great service! Food was good and everything went very smoothly..............
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positiv
Negative
- Comfortable bed
- Clean bathroom
Everything was good. Only one thing was they didn’t clean the floor. I had to call them and they sent someone to clean it up.
3.6 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Good staff, Garden and view nice, evening meal very good
- Not too clean, many things were closed, a bit a ghost Hôtel, because big and not too many giesst.
For one Night the Hotel is ok. It is understandable the Hotel can not invest too much when there are not more guests
4.3 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positiv
Negative
- Very grateful for jacuzzi and terrace
- Loved the facility of exercise bike in room
- Lovely big shower
- food very good
- Very comfortable bed
- Very good ac
- Lots of power sockets and usb outlets
- Slippers and dressing gown
- Balcony roof could be cleaned
- Not much housekeeping for to quarantine
- Need more western breakfast options
- Loud noise from boats on river behind hotel at all times
- No hot water until contacted reception
Very good ten day quarantine experience. Unfortunately there were only a few hours of tanning time on balcony due to roof but that wouldn’t be a problem for everyone! Jacuzzi was amazing. Provided extension lead in the room which was very handy as outdoor sockets did not work. I had a bug in the room one night and staff came to help. Very nice. Very comfortable big bed. Had to call reception to ask for old food bags to be removed from door so there would be no bug issues. Extremely friendly and helpful staff. Invited me to full moon festival and provided traditional clothes etc, SO fantastic! Cafe made room delivery which was good as the hotel said I could order from 7/11 but they did not show me how to do this. Charged for taxi to airport which was a bit ridiculous after paying so much for quarantine already and I understood transport was included. Had one exercise day and I was alone at the pool (not in use) and they allowed me to stay as long as I wished. WiFi was mostly good except on balcony.
3.8 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positiv
Negative
- Room, balcony and bath room was great
Good room. Good bed
Great bathroom. Great balcony
Food there is a lot to improve. In contrast to price, then I was disappointed for the food.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Very friendly staff
- Well organized
- Clean room
- Close to the airport
- Good internet
- Food was ok, but could be better. The best in the world thai kitchen can do much more.
I was happy to book my stay in the Divalux Resort & Spa. Everything went very smoothly starting from picking me up at the airport and arranging taxi next day after I've got my PCR test results.
Hotel staff was very friendly and helped me with all my wishes.
The room was clean and comfortable to recover after the long flight to Thailand.
One big plus of this resort is that it is very close to the BKK airport so that you can continue traveling without driving too long to the airport.
So all in all it was absolutely right decision to book a room in Divalux Resort & Spa
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
It is difficult to assess food, service and other things at the hotel as you are not allowed to leave the room during the quarantine. The food came in plastic packaging and was left in a bag outside the door. However, the food tasted good and was well cooked.
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positiv
Negative
- A nice place to stay and all quarantine measures effectively carried out.
- None it's what was required to come to Thailand.
Was met at the airport by the hotel transport and taken to the hotel. PCR sample taken on arrival at the hotel. Arrived late afternoon and was given 2 meals within 2 hours. Negative result the next day and I was on my way.
4.4 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positiv Negative
- Would be better if provide more bottled water
Clean and spacious room, shower water was not hot at one point, but once notified, adjusted very soon. Limited TV channels, but balcony compensates for it.
3.6 Premier Suites Room
Positiv
Negative
- Hotel bemüht sich um Gäste
- Das Essen ist jeden Tag kalt und ekelhaft
Gutes Hotel, schlechtes Essen, um 80 Zeichen zu füllen, lassen Sie es mich noch einmal sagen. Gutes Hotel, schreckliches Essen. Vielleicht möchten Sie diese Mindestanzahl von 80 Zeichen überdenken.
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positiv
Negative
- Leckeres Essen, obwohl meine Mutter sagte, wir würden sauber essen. Das Hotel hat versucht, das Essen anzupassen.
- Wir schalten die Klimaanlage aus, öffnen die Tür, um Außenluft zu holen, und stellen die Klimaanlage aus. Ein Angestellter sagte mir, ich solle schließen, wir hatten Pfizer-Impfungen. Mehrfach auf Covid getestet Die Wahrscheinlichkeit, die Infektion zu verbreiten, ist sehr gering. Thailänder erhalten viele Nachrichten aus den Medien. und mangelndes Vertrauen in die Regierung
- Das Duschbad wäre besser, wenn es sauber gewischt würde. Viele Seifenflecken auf dem Glas
Es gibt mehrere Lieferdienste. Wir können Essen bestellen, das nicht schlecht riecht. Sie können online bestellen. Leckeres Essen. Wir essen sauber, Freunde von nebenan essen Keto. Er hat sich für uns so eingestellt, wie wir es wollten. Wir haben das Gefühl, dass wir den ganzen Tag essen. Das Personal wird wieder kommen um zu liefern 😉 Insgesamt gut.
4.3 Premier Corner Room
Positiv
Negative
- ruhige und entspannte Umgebung
- exzellenter Service
- zu viele vögel auf balkon
Ich werde es sehr zu schätzen wissen, wenn während der 15-tägigen Quarantänezeit eine einmalige Reinigung möglich ist.
aufgrund meiner Nachlässigkeit im Umgang mit dem Essen, viele Ameisen angezogen. Die Angestellten brachten mich schnell in ein anderes Zimmer, um einen sauberen Aufenthalt zu gewährleisten?
4.9 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positiv
Guten Aufenthalt. Essen gut, Internet gut. Das Ein- und Auschecken war einfach und schnell. Die medizinische Gruppe war fantastisch. Kann am ersten Tag auf dem Balkon bleiben.
4.4 Premier Corner Room
Zimmer gut komfortabel, Serviceteam sehr gut, Essen sehr gut, WIFI sehr schnell und Serviceraum kommt nach dem ersten Covid-Test zum ersten Mal zum Service.
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv Negative
Sehr entspannend und komfortabel
In der Nähe des Flughafens
gutes Essen und kann Menü auswählen
Entspannungszone sehr gut im Schwimmbad
4.3 Premier Corner Room
Positiv Negative
Fühlen Sie sich während Ihres Aufenthalts hier entspannt und wohl. Das Essen war sowohl thailändisch als auch international gut. Der Service war ganz gut. Vielen Dank.
2.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv Negative
- Mücken Sehr wenige Gewürze
Das Zimmer war sehr komfortabel. Das Bad war fantastisch. Das Essen war in Ordnung. Mücken waren ein großes Problem
