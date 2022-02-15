Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 90 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Vibharam Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
If there are any changes to Quarantine Rule hotel offers a 100% refund until 24 hours prior to arrival or if COE is denied.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
City View with Bath Tub 28m²
฿24,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Petit dépôt
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Piscine
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
City View With Balcony 28m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Premier avec vue sur la piscine 32m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Junior Suite ( Inter connected Rooms) 56m²
฿36,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Que vous soyez un touriste ou un voyageur d'affaires, le CITRUS GRANDE HOTEL PATTAYA BY COMPASS HOSPITALITY est un excellent choix d'hébergement lors de votre visite à Pattaya. De là, les clients peuvent profiter au maximum de tout ce que la ville animée a à offrir. Grâce à son emplacement idéal, l'établissement offre un accès facile aux destinations incontournables de la ville.
Compass Hospitality est réputé pour ses services de qualité et son personnel amical, et le CITRUS GRANDE HOTEL PATTAYA BY COMPASS HOSPITALITY est à la hauteur des attentes. Les clients peuvent profiter d'équipements tels que Wi-Fi haut débit gratuit dans toutes les chambres, service d'étage 24h/24, sécurité 24h/24, ménage quotidien.
Toutes les chambres disposent d'une variété de conforts. Toutes les chambres disposent d'une SMART TV LED de 49 pouces, d'un minibar, d'un sèche-cheveux, d'un coffre-fort et d'articles de toilette pour satisfaire les clients les plus exigeants. Tout au long de la journée, vous pourrez profiter de l'atmosphère relaxante de la grande piscine extérieure, du centre de remise en forme et du club enfants. CITRUS GRANDE HOTEL PATTAYA est un choix intelligent pour les voyageurs à Pattaya, offrant un séjour détendu et sans tracas à chaque fois.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- The Sandbox package rates include Airport Pick up , all meals on Day1, TWO PCR Test & 6 nights accomodation with Breakfast. 10% discount on Room Service or our Hillside Restaurant.
But
3.4/5
Moyenne
Basé sur 19 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Citrus Grande Pattaya
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Citrus Grande PattayaVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
4.0 City View With Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Balcony
- Good television
- Good wifi
- Good food selection
- 3 meals a day
- Haphazard food delivery times
- Food most of the time cold
- No communication about second PCR test
Check in was quick and first PCR test had to fill out meal menu for the 7 day stay which I think added to the confusion over what meals we were supposed to get leading to numerous phone calls to reception also trying to give out all the meals at once is not a good idea always saw the staff pushing the trolleys full of meals down the main road from the restaurant kitchen a better idea would be to serve one block of rooms at a time
3.1 City View With Balcony
Négatifs
- Food always COLD and NO Microwave to warm it up and not always what you ordered NO RULES regarding CLEAN TOWELS BED LINENS or Dispose of Rubbish or even exercise after 2nd PCR
Lady on Reception not very FRIENDLY or HELPFUL did not send us for PCR on 5th Day as we had asked for 😡
1.7 Premier Pool View
Positifs Négatifs
- No communication
- Uneatable food
- Only one person speaks English.
- Very rude reception.
I will leave a detailed comment when I check out and have left review on outher sites.
And I will update this review soon
0.5 City View with Bath Tub
Positifs
10 days no fresh sheats, no fresh towels, food was not i fill in the paper, terrible. I must pay and the insurance pay because i was positive for covid.wifi terrible. Worst hotel i ever had !!!!
2.3 City View With Balcony
Positifs Négatifs
- Food was always cold
- staff speaks very poor english and can’t help
- the lady at the reception is rude and not helpful
- even after the second good test they didn’t let us stay near the pool
Horrible service, rude staff, try to avoid this hotel and find another one with adequate staff, the worst experience
4.3 City View with Bath Tub
The hotel did an excellent job picking me up at the airport and bringing me to Pattaya. Covid test was completed quickly and the results were available 24 hours later. Overall it was well done.
4.3 City View with Bath Tub
Positifs Négatifs
- Food could be a bit more hot
Pick up at airport Was ok, minivan with 2 other guys. Check in easy, test as well. Result arrived next morning.
Food Was good. Room everything fine for one night. Nice bed. Good view for the firework.
3.8 City View with Bath Tub
Positifs Négatifs
satisfied good AQ service
Clean hotel
Friendly staff
Recommanded
Good location
Fast test andearly result
4.7 City View With Balcony
Positifs Négatifs
All done very well.aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.ok
2.7 City View with Bath Tub
Positifs Négatifs
- After PCR test negative, guests are allowed to go outside as long as they stay at the hotel at night. During all my stay there was NO ONE to check the guest's attendance whether they "complied" with the rules and regulations or not? NO GUARD at the bldg, everyone could move as freely. I've raised the question and the reply from the front desk staff was "the guest was informed to come back"? What if they DON'T? I personally have a home in Pattaya however I complied and came back every night. NO ONE at the hotel to check anyone on quarantine rules and regulation.
- Quarantine hotel should have the attendance's check in and check out "all the time" to make sure the guests comply with the rules.
Very disappointed as Citrus was a quarantine hotel but NO strict measure applied on guests moving around.
3.5 City View with Bath Tub
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean modern room, excellent organisation from airport to hotel and test and go test results came back after 8 hours
- aircon not good, WiFi not brilliant
On arrival at Bangkok airport there are dozens of hotel signs to look at, better just to shout the name of your ASQ and they will find you ! Transport by mini bus to hotel with 2 other people
PCR test done in reception on check in an easy quick process and off to the room after choosing A or B food option and taking a bag with sandwich, drink and treats. The room was modern and clean but the air on was freezing and had to put to 28 to be comfortable . The food arrived but was luke warm at best by the time it arrived
I kept calling reception to ask they let me know immediately my test result came back from the hospital which they did after 8 hours so I was free to leave at 8 pm without staying the night but some people like to stay
I found the experience well organised, well done to all involved 🙏
4.2 City View with Bath Tub
Positifs
Négatifs
- Efficient, well organised system in place.
- Arrived before meal time and wanted to order something to eat as quite hungry from a long transit in Singapore, but food did not arrive and had to wait till they served the evening meal.
Quite impressed by the system Thailand has in place as it is very well organised and the process through immigration and document check was fast. Less then an hour from disembarking plane to the arrivals hall where hotel representative was waiting. Transfer to hotel and testing at hotel fast and efficient, checkin process problem free (as long as you have all the correct paperwork printed out).
2.5 City View with Bath Tub
Négatifs
- nur 2 Flaschen Wasser für 26 Stunden Quarantäne
- im Bad kein warmes Wasser
- Zimmertelefon funktioniert nicht
- Keine Reaktion auf E-Mail während der Quarantäne
- wenig und schlechtes Essen
Kann die Unterkunft als Quarantänehotel nicht empfehlen, siehe die negative Bewertung. Hatte während der Quarantäne keine Kontaktmöglichkeiten mit der Rezeption des Hotels. Essen kann auch während der Quarantäne qualitativ serviert werden.
4.2 Premier Pool View
The limo was not waiting at the airport but the hotel had a driver sent out ASAP. ..................
3.8 City View with Bath Tub
Positifs
- Trouble free pick up, helpful staff and comfortable accommodation.
On arrival I was also asked to book lunch the next day which I refused saying that my P. C. R. test results should be received by then. No problem I received it and left without having to pay for another day.
2.4 City View with Bath Tub
Positifs
Négatifs
- BED WAS COMFORTABLE
- resonably efficient covid testing
- PAID FOR TAXI BUT HAD TO SHARE VAN WITH OTHER GUESTS . i ASSUMED WOULD BE PRIVATE TAXI AT PRICE CHARGED , NOT COVID FRIENDLY TO SHARE
- Food ordering was chaotic . My lunch order never arrived
- Then wrong dinner order arrived too early to enjoy and was nearly stone cold. I rang to inform and asked for food later . something i did not order or like turned up , cold again . THen my lunch was delivered 7 hours late , cold again
- I paid extra for a pool view room . from balcony you could see only about 1 metre of the pool . rest was unattracive nearby buildings
- No surprise breakfast was deivered very early and was cold by time i found it outside the room
I arrived at airport early in the morning tired and stressed with the whole covid and new pass rules . If you read my above comments it can be no surprise i left the hotel the minute i was able to . The location is uninspiring at best
4.5 City View with Buthub
I Recomend Citrus Grande highest because they give an excellent service and next time in January I will come back. Thanks!
3.2 City View with Buthub
Positifs Négatifs
It was a quarantine of 7 days without any problem for me.
the staff was helpful, the food was correct, many TV channels from a lot of countries ...
nothing to write about this week, because a quarantine is not interesting, and i see nobody....
4.8 Premier City View
Positifs
Négatifs
- L'accueil à l'arrivée a été professionnel, sympathique et le personnel médical a pris ma température, et test PCR efficacement (merci spécial à Steve)
- Le choix de plats (thaïs ou européens) proposés était bon et les portions étaient plus que suffisantes
- Le WIFI dans l'ensemble était très bon (il y a eu une panne de courant dans toute la ville qui a coupé le WIFI, mais l'équipe de service de l'hôtel n'a pas tardé à remédier au problème)
- La chambre était propre et très confortable
- Le lit et les oreillers étaient très confortables et garantissaient une bonne nuit de repos
- Il y avait suffisamment de serviettes disponibles
- Une quantité suffisante d'eau a été fournie pendant toute la durée de mon séjour
- Le seul reproche que j'ai, c'est que la nourriture n'était chaude que lorsqu'elle a été livrée - mais compte tenu de l'occupation de l'hôtel et du fait que toute la nourriture devait être livrée par le personnel de l'hôtel individuellement, je pense que c'était un petit prix à payer
Compte tenu des restrictions COVID obligatoires, le Citrus Grande Hotel était tenu de se conformer au service était très bon, et le personnel était sympathique, professionnel et très serviable et offrait un bon rapport qualité-prix. Si mon employé m'oblige à voyager à l'étranger, je retournerai certainement à l'hôtel Citrus Grande ASQ pour terminer ma quarantaine. Une fois cette pandémie de virus chinois terminée, je n'hésiterai pas à recommander le Citrus Grande Hotel à mes amis et à ma famille.
