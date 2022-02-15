Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 90 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Vibharam Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 180 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Citrus Grande Pattaya , und Citrus Grande Pattaya wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Hotel Refund Policy
If there are any changes to Quarantine Rule hotel offers a 100% refund until 24 hours prior to arrival or if COE is denied.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
City View with Bath Tub 28m²
฿24,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Kaution
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
City View With Balcony 28m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Kaffeemaschine
- Fitness erlaubt
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Kaution
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Premier Pool Blick 32m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Kaution
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Junior Suite ( Inter connected Rooms) 56m²
฿36,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Kaffeemaschine
- Verbindungsraum
- Familiensuiten
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Egal, ob Sie ein Tourist oder eine Geschäftsreise sind, das CITRUS GRANDE HOTEL PATTAYA BY COMPASS HOSPITALITY ist eine großartige Wahl für einen Besuch in Pattaya. Von hier aus können die Gäste alles genießen, was die lebendige Stadt zu bieten hat. Dank seiner günstigen Lage bietet das Hotel einfachen Zugang zu den wichtigsten Sehenswürdigkeiten der Stadt.
Compass Hospitality ist bekannt für seinen qualitativ hochwertigen Service und sein freundliches Personal, und das CITRUS GRANDE HOTEL PATTAYA BY COMPASS HOSPITALITY wird den Erwartungen gerecht. Die Gäste können Vor-Ort-Features wie kostenloses Highspeed-WLAN in allen Zimmern, 24-Stunden-Zimmerservice, 24-Stunden-Sicherheitsdienst und tägliche Zimmerreinigung genießen.
Alle Gästezimmer verfügen über eine Vielzahl von Annehmlichkeiten. Alle Zimmer verfügen über einen 49-Zoll-LED-SMART-TV, eine Minibar, einen Haartrockner, einen Zimmersafe und Pflegeprodukte für den anspruchsvollsten Gast. Den ganzen Tag über können Sie die entspannte Atmosphäre im großen Außenpool, im Fitnesscenter und im Kinderclub genießen. Das CITRUS GRANDE HOTEL PATTAYA ist eine kluge Wahl für Reisende nach Pattaya und bietet jedes Mal einen entspannten und stressfreien Aufenthalt.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- The Sandbox package rates include Airport Pick up , all meals on Day1, TWO PCR Test & 6 nights accomodation with Breakfast. 10% discount on Room Service or our Hillside Restaurant.
Ergebnis
3.4/5
Durchschnittlich
Beyogen auf 19 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Citrus Grande Pattaya
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Citrus Grande PattayaSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
4.0 City View With Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Balcony
- Good television
- Good wifi
- Good food selection
- 3 meals a day
- Haphazard food delivery times
- Food most of the time cold
- No communication about second PCR test
Check in was quick and first PCR test had to fill out meal menu for the 7 day stay which I think added to the confusion over what meals we were supposed to get leading to numerous phone calls to reception also trying to give out all the meals at once is not a good idea always saw the staff pushing the trolleys full of meals down the main road from the restaurant kitchen a better idea would be to serve one block of rooms at a time
3.1 City View With Balcony
Negative
- Food always COLD and NO Microwave to warm it up and not always what you ordered NO RULES regarding CLEAN TOWELS BED LINENS or Dispose of Rubbish or even exercise after 2nd PCR
Lady on Reception not very FRIENDLY or HELPFUL did not send us for PCR on 5th Day as we had asked for 😡
1.7 Premier Pool View
Positiv Negative
- No communication
- Uneatable food
- Only one person speaks English.
- Very rude reception.
I will leave a detailed comment when I check out and have left review on outher sites.
And I will update this review soon
0.5 City View with Bath Tub
Positiv
10 days no fresh sheats, no fresh towels, food was not i fill in the paper, terrible. I must pay and the insurance pay because i was positive for covid.wifi terrible. Worst hotel i ever had !!!!
2.3 City View With Balcony
Positiv Negative
- Food was always cold
- staff speaks very poor english and can’t help
- the lady at the reception is rude and not helpful
- even after the second good test they didn’t let us stay near the pool
Horrible service, rude staff, try to avoid this hotel and find another one with adequate staff, the worst experience
4.3 City View with Bath Tub
The hotel did an excellent job picking me up at the airport and bringing me to Pattaya. Covid test was completed quickly and the results were available 24 hours later. Overall it was well done.
4.3 City View with Bath Tub
Positiv Negative
- Food could be a bit more hot
Pick up at airport Was ok, minivan with 2 other guys. Check in easy, test as well. Result arrived next morning.
Food Was good. Room everything fine for one night. Nice bed. Good view for the firework.
3.8 City View with Bath Tub
Positiv Negative
satisfied good AQ service
Clean hotel
Friendly staff
Recommanded
Good location
Fast test andearly result
4.7 City View With Balcony
Positiv Negative
All done very well.
2.7 City View with Bath Tub
Positiv Negative
- After PCR test negative, guests are allowed to go outside as long as they stay at the hotel at night. During all my stay there was NO ONE to check the guest's attendance whether they "complied" with the rules and regulations or not? NO GUARD at the bldg, everyone could move as freely. I've raised the question and the reply from the front desk staff was "the guest was informed to come back"? What if they DON'T? I personally have a home in Pattaya however I complied and came back every night. NO ONE at the hotel to check anyone on quarantine rules and regulation.
- Quarantine hotel should have the attendance's check in and check out "all the time" to make sure the guests comply with the rules.
Very disappointed as Citrus was a quarantine hotel but NO strict measure applied on guests moving around.
3.5 City View with Bath Tub
Positiv
Negative
- Clean modern room, excellent organisation from airport to hotel and test and go test results came back after 8 hours
- aircon not good, WiFi not brilliant
On arrival at Bangkok airport there are dozens of hotel signs to look at, better just to shout the name of your ASQ and they will find you ! Transport by mini bus to hotel with 2 other people
PCR test done in reception on check in an easy quick process and off to the room after choosing A or B food option and taking a bag with sandwich, drink and treats. The room was modern and clean but the air on was freezing and had to put to 28 to be comfortable . The food arrived but was luke warm at best by the time it arrived
I kept calling reception to ask they let me know immediately my test result came back from the hospital which they did after 8 hours so I was free to leave at 8 pm without staying the night but some people like to stay
I found the experience well organised, well done to all involved 🙏
4.2 City View with Bath Tub
Positiv
Negative
- Efficient, well organised system in place.
- Arrived before meal time and wanted to order something to eat as quite hungry from a long transit in Singapore, but food did not arrive and had to wait till they served the evening meal.
Quite impressed by the system Thailand has in place as it is very well organised and the process through immigration and document check was fast. Less then an hour from disembarking plane to the arrivals hall where hotel representative was waiting. Transfer to hotel and testing at hotel fast and efficient, checkin process problem free (as long as you have all the correct paperwork printed out).
2.5 City View with Bath Tub
Negative
- nur 2 Flaschen Wasser für 26 Stunden Quarantäne
- im Bad kein warmes Wasser
- Zimmertelefon funktioniert nicht
- Keine Reaktion auf E-Mail während der Quarantäne
- wenig und schlechtes Essen
Kann die Unterkunft als Quarantänehotel nicht empfehlen, siehe die negative Bewertung. Hatte während der Quarantäne keine Kontaktmöglichkeiten mit der Rezeption des Hotels. Essen kann auch während der Quarantäne qualitativ serviert werden.
4.2 Premier Pool View
The limo was not waiting at the airport but the hotel had a driver sent out ASAP. ..................
3.8 City View with Bath Tub
Positiv
- Trouble free pick up, helpful staff and comfortable accommodation.
On arrival I was also asked to book lunch the next day which I refused saying that my P. C. R. test results should be received by then. No problem I received it and left without having to pay for another day.
2.4 City View with Bath Tub
Positiv
Negative
- BED WAS COMFORTABLE
- resonably efficient covid testing
- PAID FOR TAXI BUT HAD TO SHARE VAN WITH OTHER GUESTS . i ASSUMED WOULD BE PRIVATE TAXI AT PRICE CHARGED , NOT COVID FRIENDLY TO SHARE
- Food ordering was chaotic . My lunch order never arrived
- Then wrong dinner order arrived too early to enjoy and was nearly stone cold. I rang to inform and asked for food later . something i did not order or like turned up , cold again . THen my lunch was delivered 7 hours late , cold again
- I paid extra for a pool view room . from balcony you could see only about 1 metre of the pool . rest was unattracive nearby buildings
- No surprise breakfast was deivered very early and was cold by time i found it outside the room
I arrived at airport early in the morning tired and stressed with the whole covid and new pass rules . If you read my above comments it can be no surprise i left the hotel the minute i was able to . The location is uninspiring at best
4.5 City View with Buthub
I Recomend Citrus Grande highest because they give an excellent service and next time in January I will come back. Thanks!
3.2 City View with Buthub
Positiv Negative
It was a quarantine of 7 days without any problem for me.
the staff was helpful, the food was correct, many TV channels from a lot of countries ...
nothing to write about this week, because a quarantine is not interesting, and i see nobody....
4.8 Premier City View
Positiv
Negative
- Die Begrüßung bei der Ankunft war professionell, freundlich und das medizinische Personal nahm meine Temperatur und den PCR-Test effizient (besonderer Dank an Steve)
- Die Auswahl an Speisen (entweder thailändisch oder europäisch) war gut und die Portionen mehr als ausreichend
- WIFI war im Großen und Ganzen sehr gut (es gab einen stadtweiten Stromausfall, der das WIFI ausfiel, aber das Serviceteam des Hotels hat das Problem schnell behoben)
- Das Zimmer war sauber und sehr komfortabel
- Das Bett und die Kissen waren sehr bequem und sorgten für eine gute Nachtruhe?
- Handtücher waren ausreichend vorhanden
- Für die gesamte Dauer meines Aufenthalts wurde ausreichend Wasser bereitgestellt
- Der einzige Kritikpunkt, den ich habe, war, dass das Essen nur warm war, als es geliefert wurde - aber angesichts der Hotelbelegung und der Tatsache, dass das gesamte Essen vom Hotelpersonal einzeln geliefert werden musste, halte ich dies für einen geringen Preis?
In Anbetracht der zwingenden COVID-Beschränkungen war das Citrus Grande Hotel verpflichtet, den Service einzuhalten, und das Personal war freundlich, professionell und sehr hilfsbereit und bot ein gutes Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis. Sollte mein Mitarbeiter verlangen, dass ich ins Ausland verreise, werde ich auf jeden Fall ins Citrus Grande ASQ Hotel zurückkehren, um meine Quarantäne zu beenden. Sobald diese China-Virus-Pandemie vorbei ist, werde ich das Citrus Grande Hotel ohne zu zögern Freunden und Familie empfehlen.
