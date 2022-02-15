Clean modern room, excellent organisation from airport to hotel and test and go test results came back after 8 hours

aircon not good, WiFi not brilliant

On arrival at Bangkok airport there are dozens of hotel signs to look at, better just to shout the name of your ASQ and they will find you ! Transport by mini bus to hotel with 2 other people PCR test done in reception on check in an easy quick process and off to the room after choosing A or B food option and taking a bag with sandwich, drink and treats. The room was modern and clean but the air on was freezing and had to put to 28 to be comfortable . The food arrived but was luke warm at best by the time it arrived I kept calling reception to ask they let me know immediately my test result came back from the hospital which they did after 8 hours so I was free to leave at 8 pm without staying the night but some people like to stay I found the experience well organised, well done to all involved 🙏