총 AQ 호텔 객실 90 침실
파트너 병원 Vibharam Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
If there are any changes to Quarantine Rule hotel offers a 100% refund until 24 hours prior to arrival or if COE is denied.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
City View with Bath Tub 28m²
฿24,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
City View With Balcony 28m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 커피 머신
- 피트니스 허용
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
프리미어 풀뷰 32m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Junior Suite ( Inter connected Rooms) 56m²
฿36,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
CITRUS GRANDE HOTEL PATTAYA BY COMPASS HOSPITALITY은 여행객들에게 최고 인기있는 곳입니다. 여기에서 손님들은 활기찬 도시가 제공하는 모든 것을 최대한 활용할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다.
Compass Hospitality은(는) 양질의 서비스와 친절한 직원으로 유명하며 CITRUS GRANDE HOTEL PATTAYA BY COMPASS HOSPITALITY은(는) 기대에 부응합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 룸서비스, 24시간 경비 서비스, 일일 청소 서비스 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다.
모든 객실은 다양한 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 모든 객실에는 49인치 LED 스마트 TV, 미니바, 헤어드라이어, 객실 내 금고, 가장 안목 있는 손님을 위한 욕실용품이 있습니다. 대형 야외수영장, 휘트니스센터, 키즈클럽에서 하루종일 편안한 분위기를 즐기실 수 있습니다. CITRUS GRANDE HOTEL PATTAYA은(는) 파타야 여행을 위한 현명한 선택이며 언제나 편안하고 번거롭지 않은 숙박을 제공합니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- The Sandbox package rates include Airport Pick up , all meals on Day1, TWO PCR Test & 6 nights accomodation with Breakfast. 10% discount on Room Service or our Hillside Restaurant.
시트러스 그란데 파타야
4.0 City View With Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Balcony
- Good television
- Good wifi
- Good food selection
- 3 meals a day
- Haphazard food delivery times
- Food most of the time cold
- No communication about second PCR test
Check in was quick and first PCR test had to fill out meal menu for the 7 day stay which I think added to the confusion over what meals we were supposed to get leading to numerous phone calls to reception also trying to give out all the meals at once is not a good idea always saw the staff pushing the trolleys full of meals down the main road from the restaurant kitchen a better idea would be to serve one block of rooms at a time
3.1 City View With Balcony
네거티브
- Food always COLD and NO Microwave to warm it up and not always what you ordered NO RULES regarding CLEAN TOWELS BED LINENS or Dispose of Rubbish or even exercise after 2nd PCR
Lady on Reception not very FRIENDLY or HELPFUL did not send us for PCR on 5th Day as we had asked for 😡
1.7 Premier Pool View
긍정적 네거티브
- No communication
- Uneatable food
- Only one person speaks English.
- Very rude reception.
I will leave a detailed comment when I check out and have left review on outher sites.
And I will update this review soon
0.5 City View with Bath Tub
긍정적
10 days no fresh sheats, no fresh towels, food was not i fill in the paper, terrible. I must pay and the insurance pay because i was positive for covid.wifi terrible. Worst hotel i ever had !!!!
2.3 City View With Balcony
긍정적 네거티브
- Food was always cold
- staff speaks very poor english and can’t help
- the lady at the reception is rude and not helpful
- even after the second good test they didn’t let us stay near the pool
Horrible service, rude staff, try to avoid this hotel and find another one with adequate staff, the worst experience
4.3 City View with Bath Tub
The hotel did an excellent job picking me up at the airport and bringing me to Pattaya. Covid test was completed quickly and the results were available 24 hours later. Overall it was well done.
4.3 City View with Bath Tub
긍정적 네거티브
- Food could be a bit more hot
Pick up at airport Was ok, minivan with 2 other guys. Check in easy, test as well. Result arrived next morning.
Food Was good. Room everything fine for one night. Nice bed. Good view for the firework.
3.8 City View with Bath Tub
긍정적 네거티브
satisfied good AQ service
Clean hotel
Friendly staff
Recommanded
Good location
Fast test andearly result
4.7 City View With Balcony
긍정적 네거티브
All done very well.aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.ok
2.7 City View with Bath Tub
긍정적 네거티브
- After PCR test negative, guests are allowed to go outside as long as they stay at the hotel at night. During all my stay there was NO ONE to check the guest's attendance whether they "complied" with the rules and regulations or not? NO GUARD at the bldg, everyone could move as freely. I've raised the question and the reply from the front desk staff was "the guest was informed to come back"? What if they DON'T? I personally have a home in Pattaya however I complied and came back every night. NO ONE at the hotel to check anyone on quarantine rules and regulation.
- Quarantine hotel should have the attendance's check in and check out "all the time" to make sure the guests comply with the rules.
Very disappointed as Citrus was a quarantine hotel but NO strict measure applied on guests moving around.
3.5 City View with Bath Tub
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean modern room, excellent organisation from airport to hotel and test and go test results came back after 8 hours
- aircon not good, WiFi not brilliant
On arrival at Bangkok airport there are dozens of hotel signs to look at, better just to shout the name of your ASQ and they will find you ! Transport by mini bus to hotel with 2 other people
PCR test done in reception on check in an easy quick process and off to the room after choosing A or B food option and taking a bag with sandwich, drink and treats. The room was modern and clean but the air on was freezing and had to put to 28 to be comfortable . The food arrived but was luke warm at best by the time it arrived
I kept calling reception to ask they let me know immediately my test result came back from the hospital which they did after 8 hours so I was free to leave at 8 pm without staying the night but some people like to stay
I found the experience well organised, well done to all involved 🙏
4.2 City View with Bath Tub
긍정적
네거티브
- Efficient, well organised system in place.
- Arrived before meal time and wanted to order something to eat as quite hungry from a long transit in Singapore, but food did not arrive and had to wait till they served the evening meal.
Quite impressed by the system Thailand has in place as it is very well organised and the process through immigration and document check was fast. Less then an hour from disembarking plane to the arrivals hall where hotel representative was waiting. Transfer to hotel and testing at hotel fast and efficient, checkin process problem free (as long as you have all the correct paperwork printed out).
2.5 City View with Bath Tub
네거티브
- nur 2 Flaschen Wasser für 26 Stunden Quarantäne
- im Bad kein warmes Wasser
- Zimmertelefon funktioniert nicht
- Keine Reaktion auf E-Mail während der Quarantäne
- wenig und schlechtes Essen
Kann die Unterkunft als Quarantänehotel nicht empfehlen, siehe die negative Bewertung. Hatte während der Quarantäne keine Kontaktmöglichkeiten mit der Rezeption des Hotels. Essen kann auch während der Quarantäne qualitativ serviert werden.
4.2 Premier Pool View
The limo was not waiting at the airport but the hotel had a driver sent out ASAP. ..................
3.8 City View with Bath Tub
긍정적
- Trouble free pick up, helpful staff and comfortable accommodation.
On arrival I was also asked to book lunch the next day which I refused saying that my P. C. R. test results should be received by then. No problem I received it and left without having to pay for another day.
2.4 City View with Bath Tub
긍정적
네거티브
- BED WAS COMFORTABLE
- resonably efficient covid testing
- PAID FOR TAXI BUT HAD TO SHARE VAN WITH OTHER GUESTS . i ASSUMED WOULD BE PRIVATE TAXI AT PRICE CHARGED , NOT COVID FRIENDLY TO SHARE
- Food ordering was chaotic . My lunch order never arrived
- Then wrong dinner order arrived too early to enjoy and was nearly stone cold. I rang to inform and asked for food later . something i did not order or like turned up , cold again . THen my lunch was delivered 7 hours late , cold again
- I paid extra for a pool view room . from balcony you could see only about 1 metre of the pool . rest was unattracive nearby buildings
- No surprise breakfast was deivered very early and was cold by time i found it outside the room
I arrived at airport early in the morning tired and stressed with the whole covid and new pass rules . If you read my above comments it can be no surprise i left the hotel the minute i was able to . The location is uninspiring at best
4.5 City View with Buthub
I Recomend Citrus Grande highest because they give an excellent service and next time in January I will come back. Thanks!
3.2 City View with Buthub
긍정적 네거티브
It was a quarantine of 7 days without any problem for me.
the staff was helpful, the food was correct, many TV channels from a lot of countries ...
nothing to write about this week, because a quarantine is not interesting, and i see nobody....
4.8 Premier City View
긍정적
네거티브
- 도착시 환영은 전문적이고 친절했으며 의료진은 내 체온과 PCR 테스트를 효율적으로 측정했습니다 (Steve 덕분에 특별 함).
- 제공되는 음식 (태국 식 또는 유럽식)의 선택이 좋았고 그 부분은 충분했습니다.
- 전체적으로 WIFI가 매우 좋았습니다. (도시 전체의 정전이 발생하여 WIFI가 중단되었지만 호텔 서비스 팀은 문제를 신속하게 해결했습니다.)
- 방은 깨끗하고 매우 편안했습니다.
- 침대와 베개는 매우 편안했고 숙면을 보장했습니다.
- 사용 가능한 수건이 충분했습니다
- 머무는 동안 충분한 물이 제공되었습니다.
- 내가 가진 유일한 불만은 음식이 배달되었을 때만 따뜻하다는 것입니다. 그러나 호텔 점유와 모든 음식은 호텔 직원이 개별적으로 배달해야한다는 점을 고려할 때 이것은 지불하는 작은 가격이라고 생각합니다
의무적 인 COVID 제한을 고려할 때 Citrus Grande Hotel은 서비스를 준수해야했으며 직원들은 친절하고 전문적이며 매우 도움이되었으며 가격 대비 좋은 가치를 제공했습니다. 직원이 해외 여행을 요구할 경우 반드시 Citrus Grande ASQ 호텔로 돌아가 격리를 완료 할 것입니다. 이 중국 바이러스 전염병이 끝나면 나는 주저없이 Citrus Grande Hotel을 친구와 가족에게 추천 할 것입니다.