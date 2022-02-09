普吉岛LifeCo健康排毒中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Centre 是一个健康度假胜地，距离普吉岛西海岸美丽的奈通海滩 2 公里。这家酒店是一家设有室外游泳池的健康度假胜地。所有客房均配备免费无线网络连接、空调和带淋浴的私人浴室。作为健康目的地，LifeCo 普吉岛健康排毒中心致力于为客人提供卓越而独特的以健康为中心的体验。房价包含个性化的健康和排毒计划，其中包括完整的营养计划（每天 3 餐）、瑜伽、冥想和其他选项，如结肠清洁。此外，客人可以使用蒸汽浴室和红外线桑拿浴室，并通过一系列按摩疗法恢复活力。酒店还为客人提供卓越的服务，提供半膳服务，包括每日两顿营养丰富的纯素食餐。 LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Centre 距离邦涛海滩仅 25 分钟车程，距离普吉岛 10 分钟车程国际机场。凭借其优越的地理位置和个性化的服务，这家酒店无疑是一个完美的家外之家，客人可以在入住期间放松身心，恢复活力，探索普吉岛。

