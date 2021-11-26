Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
奈通布里海滩度假村距离奈通海滩仅几步之遥，是群山与大海交汇的独一无二的世外桃源。拥有超过 20 Rai 的广阔区域和郁郁葱葱的热带森林，面朝附近长长的幽静海滩，我们一长串的活动确保您永远不会无事可做。在我们的 2 个游泳池畅游和放松。我们的 40 米游泳池非常适合狂热的游泳爱好者，而孩子们和快乐的鲷鱼会在拥有真正沙滩的绿松石泻湖上疯狂。一系列户外和室内活动，包括设备齐全的健身中心、游戏室和游乐场，将使您家庭中的每个人都得到充分的娱乐。 Jasmine Rice 餐厅供应各种国际菜单。从当地泰国菜和新鲜海鲜到牛排和招牌比萨。
距普吉国际机场仅 15 分钟路程，地处奈通海滩前的黄金地段。绝对是一个有趣的家庭度假的最终目的地。
逗留时间：2021年7月1日-2021年10月31日
包含：
入住 7 晚宾客的额外礼遇：
- 在茉莉香米餐厅消费可获 200 泰铢/晚餐饮积分
- 往返机场接送
- 转移到 RT-PCR 检测中心
便利设施/功能
- 2 Outdoor Pools and Jacuzzi
- Complimentary Bicycles
- Fitness Center
- Game Room
- Kids' swimming pools
- Outdoor playground
- Snack and Drink Vending Machine
- Coin Laundry
- Meeting Room
如果您是奈通布里海滩度假村
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
4.8 Superior room - All in One Package
- There is really nothing to complain, everything was beautiful !
As I already have mentioned , there is really nothing to complain in the full hotel managment ! Thank you very much, I would recommend you to everybody !
4.7 Limited-Time Deal | Superior Room
- Quiet remote location
- Great facilities - two swimming pools, games room, fitness room, spacious grounds
- Close to lovely beach
- Very kind and helpful staff
- All you can eat breakfast buffet
- Very few shops and restaurants open - due to Covid
- Some parts of the beach not clean
We have really enjoyed resting and relaxing in this lovely resort. It's the ideal place if you're looking for somewhere peaceful and quiet to do your quarantine.