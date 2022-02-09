PHUKET TEST & GO

The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
4
rating with
1 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center - Image 0
The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center - Image 1
The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center - Image 2
The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center - Image 3
The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center - Image 4
The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center - Image 5
+52 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center is a wellness retreat, located 2 kilometers from the beautiful Naithon Beach, along the Phuket's west coast. This property is a wellness retreat that features an outdoor pool. All rooms feature free Wi-Fi access, air conditioning, and private bathroom with shower.As a wellness destination, The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center is committed to delivering exceptional and unique health-centric experiences for guests. The room rate is inclusive of a personalized health and detox program, which comprises of a full nutrition program (3 meals daily), yoga, meditation, and other options such as colon cleansing. In addition, guests can enjoy access to the steam room and the infrared sauna, and rejuvenate through an array of massage therapies. The property also offers an exceptional service for guests with a half board option that includes two daily nutritious raw-vegan meals.The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center is only a 25-minute drive from Bang Tao Beach and 10-minute drive from Phuket International Airport. With its prime location and personalized services, this property is surely a perfect home away from home where guests can relax and rejuvenate, and explore Phuket during their stay.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

75 Moo3, Sakoo, Naithon, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Naithonburi Beach Resort
9.5
rating with
33 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort
8.8
rating with
1285 reviews
From ฿-1
L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort
7.7
rating with
413 reviews
From ฿-1
Ideo Phuket Hotel
8.5
rating with
431 reviews
From ฿-1
Pensiri House
8.3
rating with
604 reviews
From ฿-1
The Slate
8.8
rating with
1689 reviews
From ฿-1
Dewa Phuket Resort & Villas
8.5
rating with
2441 reviews
From ฿-1
Naiyang Park Resort
9.1
rating with
11 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU