The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center is a wellness retreat, located 2 kilometers from the beautiful Naithon Beach, along the Phuket's west coast. This property is a wellness retreat that features an outdoor pool. All rooms feature free Wi-Fi access, air conditioning, and private bathroom with shower.As a wellness destination, The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center is committed to delivering exceptional and unique health-centric experiences for guests. The room rate is inclusive of a personalized health and detox program, which comprises of a full nutrition program (3 meals daily), yoga, meditation, and other options such as colon cleansing. In addition, guests can enjoy access to the steam room and the infrared sauna, and rejuvenate through an array of massage therapies. The property also offers an exceptional service for guests with a half board option that includes two daily nutritious raw-vegan meals.The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center is only a 25-minute drive from Bang Tao Beach and 10-minute drive from Phuket International Airport. With its prime location and personalized services, this property is surely a perfect home away from home where guests can relax and rejuvenate, and explore Phuket during their stay.