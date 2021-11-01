德瓦普吉岛（海滩度假村、别墅和套房） - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到11预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与德瓦普吉岛（海滩度假村、别墅和套房）以优先方式，以及德瓦普吉岛（海滩度假村、别墅和套房）从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

带阳台的豪华双人或双床间 38 m² ฿14,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go

特征 阳台（完全访问）

连接房间

允许健身

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

泳池别墅 70 m² ฿21,600 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,360 - 1st Day Test & Go

特征 阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

允许健身

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

户外设施

游泳池

大泳池别墅 106 m² ฿22,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

特征 阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

允许健身

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

户外设施

游泳池

工作空间

这里安静的环境是远离普吉岛喧嚣和人群的绝佳去处。这家酒店距离奈扬海滩仅数米，毗邻 Sirinath 国家公园，保证让您的旅行成为一次难忘的旅行。距国际机场仅 5 分钟路程，距城镇 30 分钟路程。在 The Dining Room 享用融合菜肴和素食菜肴，或在 The Lounge 和 The Deli 享用小吃。或者，如果您想要更休闲的体验，可以在池畔或别墅的私密空间中用餐。在水疗中心宠爱自己或与情侣亲密接触。儿童俱乐部将为小朋友们带来欢乐，并确保您有一段美好的独处时光。

便利设施/功能 酒吧

海滨

商务设施

停车场

咖啡馆

健身中心

前台（24小时）

池畔酒吧

餐厅

保安（24 小时）

温泉

游泳池

运输

无线上网

