潘西里屋 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到24预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与潘西里屋以优先方式，以及潘西里屋从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy 50% deposit is non refundable. However, for the Phuket Sandbox Program, full payment is required. Another 50% credit will be refunded by voucher.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 标准双人床 21 m² ฿9,200 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿9,150 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 国际频道

互联网-无线上网 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 标准双床房 22 m² ฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 国际频道

互联网-无线上网 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Classic Apartment: Twin bedroom (Sharing Kitchenette and laundry section) 22 m² ฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台（完全访问）

洗衣机 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Classic Apartment: Double bedroom (Sharing Kitchenette and laundry section) 22 m² ฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台（完全访问）

洗衣机 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 带阳台的标准双人床 24 m² ฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿9,650 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台（完全访问）

互联网-无线上网 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 带阳台的标准双人床 24 m² ฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿9,650 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台（完全访问）

互联网-无线上网 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 高级双人间 - 带阳台 31 m² ฿10,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿10,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,550 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,550 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台（完全访问）

互联网-无线上网 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 单间特大号床，带小厨房和阳台 31 m² ฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台（完全访问）

微波 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 带阳台的高级双床 31 m² ฿10,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿10,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,550 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,550 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台（完全访问）

Pensiri House 是一家经济型宾馆式酒店，是需要留在奈扬海滩、等待航班或第二天前往下一个目的地以及 Soi Dog 志愿者的旅客的选择。楼下的便利店，您也可以联系洗衣服务和摩托车出租。安全、安静、节省预算、方便，Pensiri House 是您在奈扬海滩度过美好时光的完美选择

便利设施/功能 每日清洁、洗衣服务和摩托车出租

