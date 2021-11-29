潘西里屋 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
50% deposit is non refundable. However, for the Phuket Sandbox Program, full payment is required. Another 50% credit will be refunded by voucher.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
标准双人床 21m²
฿9,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
标准双床房 22m²
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Classic Apartment: Twin bedroom (Sharing Kitchenette and laundry section) 22m²
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 洗衣机
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Classic Apartment: Double bedroom (Sharing Kitchenette and laundry section) 22m²
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
带阳台的标准双人床 24m²
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
带阳台的标准双人床 24m²
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
高级双人间 - 带阳台 31m²
฿10,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
单间特大号床，带小厨房和阳台 31m²
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
带阳台的高级双床 31m²
฿10,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,550 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Pensiri House 是一家经济型宾馆式酒店，是需要留在奈扬海滩、等待航班或第二天前往下一个目的地以及 Soi Dog 志愿者的旅客的选择。楼下的便利店，您也可以联系洗衣服务和摩托车出租。安全、安静、节省预算、方便，Pensiri House 是您在奈扬海滩度过美好时光的完美选择
5.0 Standard Double Bed
正数
负面的
- Big Room, good Wi-Fi, very clean.
- Stay in the 2 Floor without Elevator 😉😂
Near the clean Long Beach. I’m walking distance. Next year I will come back again.shops and bars around.
3.9 Superior Double with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Freundlich und Hilfsbereit
Alles vorhanden an der Beach Liegestühle ,Massage ,Essen ,gute Restaurant ,Wanderwege und angebote für Surfkurse. Schöne kleine Bucht