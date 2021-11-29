PHUKET TEST & GO

潘西里屋 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
通过
604条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Pensiri House - Image 0
Pensiri House - Image 1
Pensiri House - Image 2
Pensiri House - Image 3
Pensiri House - Image 4
Pensiri House - Image 5
2 评论

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系潘西里屋以优先方式，以及潘西里屋从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

50% deposit is non refundable. However, for the Phuket Sandbox Program, full payment is required. Another 50% credit will be refunded by voucher.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
标准双人床 21
฿9,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
标准双床房 22
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Classic Apartment: Twin bedroom (Sharing Kitchenette and laundry section) 22
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • Netflix公司
  • 洗衣机
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Classic Apartment: Double bedroom (Sharing Kitchenette and laundry section) 22
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • Netflix公司
  • 洗衣机
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
带阳台的标准双人床 24
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 互联网-无线上网
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
带阳台的标准双人床 24
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 互联网-无线上网
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
高级双人间 - 带阳台 31
฿10,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
单间特大号床，带小厨房和阳台 31
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
带阳台的高级双床 31
฿10,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,550 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网

Pensiri House 是一家经济型宾馆式酒店，是需要留在奈扬海滩、等待航班或第二天前往下一个目的地以及 Soi Dog 志愿者的旅客的选择。楼下的便利店，您也可以联系洗衣服务和摩托车出租。安全、安静、节省预算、方便，Pensiri House 是您在奈扬海滩度过美好时光的完美选择

便利设施/功能

  • 每日清洁、洗衣服务和摩托车出租
分数
4.5/5
非常好
基于 2 评论
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
1
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是潘西里屋的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
查看所有评论

🇩🇪Michael Hempel

评论于 29/11/2021
到达 21/11/2021
5.0 Standard Double Bed
正数     
  • Big Room, good Wi-Fi, very clean.
负面的
  • Stay in the 2 Floor without Elevator 😉😂

Near the clean Long Beach. I’m walking distance. Next year I will come back again.shops and bars around.

🇩🇪Joachim Karl Hermann Klüß

评论于 07/10/2021
到达 28/09/2021
3.9 Superior Double with Balcony
正数     
  • Freundlich und Hilfsbereit
负面的
  • Wetter nicht optimal

Alles vorhanden an der Beach Liegestühle ,Massage ,Essen ,gute Restaurant ,Wanderwege und angebote für Surfkurse. Schöne kleine Bucht

地址/地图

112 Moo 5,Saku ,Naiyang Beach, Thalang, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

