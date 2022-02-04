因此普吉岛酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
We will refund the full amount of
- a high-risk contact case.
- Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)
- 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.
- Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments.
- change date free of charge.
Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standard Double Bed With Breakfast 25m²
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
Superior Twin Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
Superior Double Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
Ideo 普吉岛酒店位于奈阳，是体验普吉岛及其周边地区的理想场所。酒店距离市中心仅 32 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人享受镇上的景点和活动。这家现代酒店比邻独特的艺术收藏馆, 奈扬海滩, 蒙克瓦拉拉姆寺等热门景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁、24 小时保安、24 小时前台、快速入住/退房只是 Ideo 普吉岛酒店区别于该市其他酒店的部分设施。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。您可以全天享受花园的轻松氛围。 Ideo 普吉岛酒店是您在普吉岛寻找优质酒店住宿的一站式目的地。
便利设施/功能
- *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)
- *Breakfast included
- *客房内免费迷你吧、水、咖啡和茶（每天）
- *internet TV , Netflix available
- *免费自行车（视情况而定）
- *房间内免费提供消毒口罩和酒精喷雾
- *Clean room daily
- *Pick-up Service From The Airport included
如果您是因此普吉岛酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 因此普吉岛酒店查看所有评论
4.2 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
正数 负面的
- Not a lot of things to visited close around
a place to go, if you want be peacefull, quiet and far from the busy tourists places. Close to the beach.
5.0 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
正数
负面的
- Lovely and helpful staff
- Free bicycles to borrow
- Quiet place
- Close to the Sea
- Close to supermarkets
Ideo Phuket is a very nice, clean hotel. It is quiet, close to the Sea, food shops and supermarkets. The manager and the whole staff are very helpful and friendly. I can highly recommend staying here during Phuket Sandbox.
4.6 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
正数
负面的
- Service
- Responding time
- Cleaning
- Position
- Staff)
I felt really home .
Since I booked they help me with everything by Wa and even for pcr and other technical thing !
Position is great and the beach is super !!!
4.9 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
正数
负面的
- Workers were very professional
- 従業員がとても良い
- Rooms clean and modern
- 部屋は清潔でモダン
- Super close to the beach
- 海にとても近い
- Cheap and delicious food nearby
- 近場の食事は安くて美味しい
- Smart TV in the room
- インターネットテレビがある
- Quiet area
- 静かなエリア
- Staff speaks English
- 英語が話せるスタッフ
- For one day, the internet was spotty
- 一日だけ、インターネットが繋がりにくかった
First off, the staff is great. They respond super quick and are genuinely friendly. The beds are comfortable, the rooms are bright and well decorated, the area is quiet and the rooms had smart TVs. There are two beaches nearby, Nai Yang beach is a five minute walk from the hotel and Nai Thon beach is 10 min drive. Food is easily accessible from the hotel. Food carts, European food, bakery, and outdoor market all within a 10 minute walk. When we wanted to do some exploring, the hotel arranged for to scooters to be brought to us. My wife and I will definitely be going back.
ここのスタッフはとても素晴らしい人たちです。彼らは非常に迅速に対応してくれて、とてもフレンドリーです。 ベッドは快適で、部屋も明るく清潔で、周りも静かです。インターネットが使えるテレビもあります。近くには2つのビーチがあり、ナイヤンビーチはホテルから徒歩5分、ナイトンビーチはバイクで10分です。食事処はホテルから簡単にアクセスできます。 フードカート、ヨーロッパ料理、ベーカリー、市場はすべて徒歩10分圏内にあります。バイクを借りる際、ホテルが全て手配してくれました。是非また利用したい素敵なホテルです。
4.7 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
正数
负面的
- Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants.
- Wifi ok for TV but lagged for video conferencing. The staff upgraded their modem while we were there and we did notice slight improvements. My AIS data plan helped as a back up.
When we return to Phuket, Ideo will be the first place we book. Great prices for budget travelers with new modern room designs. Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants. Helped acquire rental motorcycle and answered all questions about transportation to Koh Samui. Hotel restaurant was temporarily closed due to Covid, however I rated 5 stars because they offered a phone call service for food delivery from local great restaurants.
Thank You Ideo Phuket!
J&J
4.8 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
正数
负面的
- Super friendly and helpful staff
- Rooms cleaned every day
- Hoo Lek is a very good dog
- Able to extend stay easily
- Great view from room
- Easy to walk to the beach and shops
- Great value for money
- Room is clean and modern
- Good appliances - AC, kettle, microwave
- Complimentary coffee and tea
- Spacious room with desk and bench
- Umbrellas, beach mats, towels available
- Staff organized COVID checks for us
- Good laundry service
- Close to the airport
- Sometimes wifi cut out, but not very often
We loved our stay at Ideo! The staff is so friendly, the room is so nice, and it's near the beach, walking trails, restaurants, and shops. The room is spacious and clean with good, working appliances and a beautiful view of the garden. If we are ever back in Phuket we will definitely stay here again!
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
正数 负面的
位置很好，周围人很少。非常感谢细心的员工和干净的房间！喜欢这个！！
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
正数 负面的
感谢“Mon小姐”和她的工作人员在我逗留期间热情微笑的欢迎，房间很棒，气氛是家庭和简单的人，我们完全没有在酒店的感觉，但更多的是在宾馆里服务周到，我喜欢的一切！再次感谢并坚持下去！不会改变任何事情 ：）