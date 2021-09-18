Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛拉扬安纳塔拉度假村以优先方式，以及普吉岛拉扬安纳塔拉度假村从你会直接收取货款。

在郁郁葱葱的山坡上俯瞰粉状海滩的岛屿天堂。隐藏在两人的豪华泳池别墅或家庭的庞大住宅中。 在普吉岛拉扬安纳塔拉度假村，我们邀请您在普吉岛最好的豪华酒店之一参与或放松。在俯瞰大海的悬崖边小教堂中盛宴。掌握泰拳艺术。在安纳塔拉水疗中心接受治疗按摩。距普吉国际机场仅 20 分钟路程，方便前往安达曼群岛著名景点的短途旅行。

便利设施/功能 私人游泳池*

Bose 音响系统*

带 LED 屏幕的卫星电视和 Apple TV

带语音信箱的国际长途直拨电话

衣柜

浴袍、拖鞋和吹风机

别墅内酒吧、酒窖、奈斯派索咖啡机和茶具

高速上网

瑜伽垫 *

别墅内保险箱

写字桌

枕头菜单

室内沙发床*

豪华卫浴用品

硬木露台，拥有充足的放松空间

室内花洒淋浴、室外淋浴或超大浴缸

豪华卫浴用品

免费饮用水

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 5.0 /5 优秀的 基于 1 审查 评分 1 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 普吉岛拉扬安纳塔拉度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 普吉岛拉扬安纳塔拉度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇦🇹 Alexander Erhard 到达 10/09/2021 5.0 Deluxe Pool Villa 正数 Pros: Everything! Room, private pool, service, food, breakfast, view, beach, tides, the passion of the staff, and NO mosquitoes. 负面的 The beach bar was closed unfortunately…

A lot of broken glass pieces and plastic waste on the hotel beach due to the monsoon, so be careful especially for your small children. We loved the extra water bottles of water in the room very much, because we needed for the baby milk.

食物菜单图片