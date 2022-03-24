PHUKET TEST & GO

石板 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
通过
1689条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
快速反应
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

这家屡获殊荣的精品度假村成功地将现代设计与受普吉岛丰富多彩的过去启发的独特概念相结合。 The Slate 位于奈扬海滩，毗邻Sirinath 国家公园，在宁静的大自然中提供终极度假胜地。所有客房、别墅、泳池凉亭和套房都以客人的舒适和放松为优先考虑，专门为实现这一目的而设计。在酒店地面上，客人将找到 6 家餐厅，供应各种美食，如日本、西班牙小吃和泰国菜。对于喜欢在自己房间内私密用餐的客人，客房服务随时可用。步行不远便可抵达海滩，您可以体验众多水上活动，如潜水、浮潜和远足。 Indigo 水疗中心为想要尽情享受的客人提供一系列令人愉悦的自然护理套餐。要完全沉浸在 Indigo Pearl 体验中，请立即预订住宿。

便利设施/功能

  • Benefits Includes
  • Complimentary welcome cocktail
  • Complimentary round-trip airport transfer
  • Complimentary kid's and family activities
  • Daily breakfast for 2 and up to 4 people depending on room categories
  • 10% discount at KRU Precision Wellness (except promotion items and packages)
  • 20% discount at COQOON spa (except beauty salon, spa packages, and other promotions)
Hotel Offer Brochure

地址/地图

Nai Yang Beach & National Park, Amphur Thalang, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand

热门过滤器

