PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛阿卡迪亚奈通海滩铂尔曼度假酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
通过
1285条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort - Image 0
Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort - Image 1
Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort - Image 2
Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort - Image 3
Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort - Image 4
Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort - Image 5
+52 相片
快速反应
100% 订金
5 评论

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到22预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系普吉岛阿卡迪亚奈通海滩铂尔曼度假酒店以优先方式，以及普吉岛阿卡迪亚奈通海滩铂尔曼度假酒店从你会直接收取货款。

普吉岛阿卡迪亚奈通海滩铂尔曼度假酒店位于奈通，是体验普吉岛及其周边地区的理想场所。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。整洁的环境以及靠近奈通海滩、独特艺术收藏馆、奈扬海滩的位置，为这家酒店增添了特殊的魅力。简而言之，您期望从雅高酒店获得的所有服务和便利设施都在您舒适的家中。酒店的主要特色包括 24 小时客房服务、所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、礼品/纪念品商店、出租车服务、24 小时前台。在您入住期间体验高品质的客房设施。部分客房配有液晶电视/等离子电视、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、免费迎宾饮品、室内平板电脑，可帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。如果您正在普吉岛寻找舒适便利的住宿，请让普吉岛阿卡迪亚奈通海滩铂尔曼度假村成为您的家外之家。

便利设施/功能

  • 普吉岛阿卡迪亚奈通海滩铂尔曼酒店已恢复所有运营，以确保我们的客人获得最佳体验。该团队还一直致力于新的创意概念，例如我们更新的鸡尾酒菜单。我们还花时间开发概念，通过新推出的名为 Bowls & More 的健康中心支持“健康假期”。客人可以通过各种美味的营养食品和饮料来激发他们的渴望，包括 Poke Bowls、沙拉碗、冰沙和冷榨果汁。
  • 普吉岛阿卡迪亚奈通海滩铂尔曼酒店是铂尔曼亚洲旗舰店之一。度假村提供多种住宿选择，从豪华客房、家庭客房、铂尔曼吊舱到两卧室海洋别墅。我们提供宾客对五星级酒店所期望的一切，专注于将我们的餐饮体验、水疗中心、健身休息室、儿童俱乐部和两个俯瞰安达曼海的游泳池联系起来。
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
4.5/5
优秀的
基于 5 评论
评分
优秀的
4
非常好
0
平均数
1
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是普吉岛阿卡迪亚奈通海滩铂尔曼度假酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛阿卡迪亚奈通海滩铂尔曼度假酒店
查看所有评论

🇫🇮Antti Kervinen

评论于 02/11/2021
到达 25/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Airport greeting and transportation worked well.
  • Pretty much everything at the hotel was spot on. If there was a minor issue that was not perfect, that was fixed. Alltogether this visit was beyond my expectations. Thank you!
负面的
  • Only thing that could be improved was check-in welcoming. It was efficent and friendly, but it did lack a bit of welcoming attitude, such as how are you and how was your flight, and I was left sitting alone trying to download application without wifi access. First impressions.. I mention about this to the lady who checked me in, and everything was good after that.

Competent, friendly and hardworking staff, that was beyond expectations. Beautiful location and superb room. Well done Pullman.

🇫🇷Christine GOICOETCHEA

评论于 31/10/2021
到达 22/10/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Personnel très attentif, très agréable et cependant très discret
  • Petit déjeuner excellent et très varié
  • Très bonne insonorisation des chambres
  • Très belle piscine
负面的
  • Parasols de la piscine pas assez larges. Difficile de rester à l'ombre
  • Nourriture et boissons relativement chers

Un excellent séjour. Toutes les mesures anti-covid sont bien respectées, que ce soit par le personnel ou les clients de l'hôtel. Un grand bravo au personnel pour son efficacité souriante pendant cette période difficile pour tout le monde Parcours du combattant pour venir d'Europe, mais cela en vaut la peine

🇺🇸Hiram Widener

评论于 15/10/2021
到达 26/09/2021
5.0 Grand Ocean
正数     
  • No-contact options for food
  • Service
  • Property Ammenities
负面的
  • None

My wife and I stayed here for 2 solid weeks during the Phuket Sandbox quarantine in Sept/ Oct 2021. This is an absolutely excellent property in every way. The staff and service are downright amazing! Pullman Phuket Naithon Beach far exceeded our expectations in every way! Check-in was easy, fast and thorough with Pook; and the rest of the front desk staff are very helpful in assisting you with whatever you may need…. They helped us book a flight, a high-speed boat adventure to Phang Nga Bay, even a rental car! Naihron Spa is absolutely amazing, and as a massage therapist of over 18 years now, I can honestly say that the massages are some of the best I have ever received. Albert and his crew of master chefs delivered time after time. The daily breakfast buffet at Elements included fresh, coconut curries, sautéed rices and noodles, fresh eggs- any way you like, an assortment of crispy, baked-to perfection pastries, frozen and not frozen yogurts, fresh fruits and vegetables, a dripping honeycomb, freshly squeezed juices, and espresso by the cup with steamed milk to your table. You really want to include this as a near-perfect start to your day; my favorite was the pork pumpkin curry. The hotel offers deliverable, no-contact affordable room service with comfort food and Thai favorites straight to your door; my favorite is the burger from the various assortments on the menu…you click one button on the app, and its at your door minutes later. The architecture of this Pullman is stunning with dark and light granites, and the MANY infinity pools take you right off into the ecstatic Andaman Sea sunset, or out to the surfers at Naithon beach below. The hotel grounds are exceedingly beautiful and manicured to perfection, and you can tour the herb garden from which selections are made from for the hotel’s various menus. The gym has a great selection of cardio machines, complimentary bottled water, fresh towels, bar bells, and plenty of room for pilates type exercises; just try not to let the view distract your stride. We are so very thankful to this amazing staff for helping make Thailand our new home!

🇸🇬KIEW KHIM SIONG RAYMOND

评论于 24/08/2021
到达 02/08/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Room is spacious and clean.
  • Fitness room is awesome and one of the reasons I chose Pullman Naithon
  • Lobby Lounge has a great view and relaxing ambience
负面的
  • During a breakfast one morning, I noticed that the F & B Manager (Albert) was speaking to the guests (a western couple) seated near to my table. I was shocked to see Albert not wearing his mask whilst talking with the guests. Subsequently, I further observed that Albert was also serving another table with his mask at this chin instead of covering his nose and mouth. The 3rd occasion, I noticed that Albert was speaking with his staff with his mask at his chin again. All 3 occasions happened on the same day. This is very disturbing since the infected cases in Phuket and amongst the Sandboxers have had been increasing since July 1. It is worthy to note also that I had to wait nearly 48 hours for my second PCR test (Pullman has my PCR test records) and I was free to roam, wine and dine while waiting for the results. I am sure many other Sandboxers had experienced the delay in obtaining their test results. What Albert did at the breakfast table was that he potentially allow himself to catch the virus from the Sandboxers like myself (while waiting for my test results) and passing on to other hotel guests and the other hotel staff.

Hope everyone at Pullman will not take things for granted. Fully vaccinated people can still be infected and infect others.

🇮🇪Roger Glass

评论于 04/08/2021
到达 10/07/2021
4.8 Ocean Room
正数     
  • 位置、服务、舒适度、设施、自助早餐、靠近高尔夫球场
负面的
  • 没有任何

我的海景房的沙盒价格物超所值。五星级加四星级酒店

地址/地图

22/2 Moo 4 Tambon Saku, Amphur Thalang, Naithon, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

合作伙伴酒店

SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

奈通布里海滩度假村
9.5

33 评论
฿-1
奈阳海滩度假村的精神
7.7

413 评论
฿-1
Trisara 普吉岛别墅及公寓
9.3

103 评论
฿-1
普吉岛拉扬安纳塔拉度假村
9.1

490 评论
฿-1
石板
8.8

1689 评论
฿-1
潘西里屋
8.3

604 评论
฿-1
因此普吉岛酒店
8.5

431 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU