斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店以优先方式，以及斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店从你会直接收取货款。
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
泳池套房西海景 70m²
特征
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 游泳池
泳池套房东海景 91m²
特征
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 游泳池
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
顶层海景房 140m²
特征
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
1-Bedroom Luxury Residential Pool Villa 140m²
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1-Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa Ocean View 230m²
特征
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
斯里攀瓦普吉豪华泳池别墅酒店坐落在普吉岛东南端的黄金地段，坐落在占地 40 英亩的热带雨林中，您可以将城市生活的烦恼抛诸脑后。度假村别墅位于海拔 40-60 米的东、西山脊，位于海角的最顶端，可将周围岛屿和安达曼海的壮丽景色尽收眼底。别墅为客人提供独特、宁静和舒缓的环境，您可以坐下来放松身心，尽情享受全景海景和部分别墅的不间断 360 度海景。斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店拥有 52 间豪华热带现代泳池套房、私人泳池别墅以及坐落在自己的无边泳池和按摩浴缸内的住宅。客人还可以享受 Cool Spa、Baba Pool Club、Baba Nest、烹饪学校、网球场、私人码头等等。在斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店享受真正享有盛誉的地址和服务。
便利设施/功能
- Free parking
- Free High Speed Internet (WiFi)
- Gym / Workout Room
- Beach (rock and corral beach)
- Game room
- Babysitting
- Secured parking
- Pool / beach towels
- Infinity pool
- Pool with view
- Outdoor pool
- Private pool
- Saltwater pool
- Yoga classes
- Personal trainer
- Bar / lounge
- Restaurant
- Wine / champagne
- Rooftop bar
- Snorkeling
- Tennis court
- Table tennis
- Banquet room
- Meeting rooms
- Spa
- Manicure
- Pedicure
- Steam room
- 24-hour security
- BBQ facilities
- Baggage storage
- Concierge
- Currency exchange
- Non-smoking hotel
- Outdoor furniture
- Sun deck
- Sun loungers / beach chairs
- Sun umbrellas
- ATM on site
- Butler service
- First aid kit
- Umbrella
- 24-hour front desk
- Laundry service
