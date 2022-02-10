PHUKET TEST & GO

斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
通过
1660条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel - Image 0
Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel - Image 1
Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel - Image 2
Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel - Image 3
Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel - Image 4
Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel - Image 5
+34 相片
快速反应
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店以优先方式，以及斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults
泳池套房西海景 70
฿90,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 游泳池
最大值 2 Adults
泳池套房东海景 91
฿104,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 游泳池
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
顶层海景房 140
฿132,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults
1-Bedroom Luxury Residential Pool Villa 140
฿135,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
特征

  • 浴缸
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 游泳池
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1-Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa Ocean View 230
฿170,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间

斯里攀瓦普吉豪华泳池别墅酒店坐落在普吉岛东南端的黄金地段，坐落在占地 40 英亩的热带雨林中，您可以将城市生活的烦恼抛诸脑后。度假村别墅位于海拔 40-60 米的东、西山脊，位于海角的最顶端，可将周围岛屿和安达曼海的壮丽景色尽收眼底。别墅为客人提供独特、宁静和舒缓的环境，您可以坐下来放松身心，尽情享受全景海景和部分别墅的不间断 360 度海景。斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店拥有 52 间豪华热带现代泳池套房、私人泳池别墅以及坐落在自己的无边泳池和按摩浴缸内的住宅。客人还可以享受 Cool Spa、Baba Pool Club、Baba Nest、烹饪学校、网球场、私人码头等等。在斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店享受真正享有盛誉的地址和服务。

便利设施/功能

  • Free parking
  • Free High Speed Internet (WiFi)
  • Gym / Workout Room
  • Beach (rock and corral beach)
  • Game room
  • Babysitting
  • Secured parking
  • Pool / beach towels
  • Infinity pool
  • Pool with view
  • Outdoor pool
  • Private pool
  • Saltwater pool
  • Yoga classes
  • Personal trainer
  • Bar / lounge
  • Restaurant
  • Wine / champagne
  • Rooftop bar
  • Snorkeling
  • Tennis court
  • Table tennis
  • Banquet room
  • Meeting rooms
  • Spa
  • Manicure
  • Pedicure
  • Steam room
  • 24-hour security
  • BBQ facilities
  • Baggage storage
  • Concierge
  • Currency exchange
  • Non-smoking hotel
  • Outdoor furniture
  • Sun deck
  • Sun loungers / beach chairs
  • Sun umbrellas
  • ATM on site
  • Butler service
  • First aid kit
  • Umbrella
  • 24-hour front desk
  • Laundry service
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

88 Phuket Rd, Wichit, Muang Phuket 83000

