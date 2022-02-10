斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店以优先方式，以及斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults 泳池套房西海景 70 m² ฿90,000 - 7 Day Sandbox 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

游泳池 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults 泳池套房东海景 91 m² ฿104,000 - 7 Day Sandbox 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

游泳池 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 顶层海景房 140 m² ฿132,000 - 7 Day Sandbox 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

游泳池 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1-Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa Ocean View 230 m² ฿170,000 - 7 Day Sandbox 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

斯里攀瓦普吉豪华泳池别墅酒店坐落在普吉岛东南端的黄金地段，坐落在占地 40 英亩的热带雨林中，您可以将城市生活的烦恼抛诸脑后。度假村别墅位于海拔 40-60 米的东、西山脊，位于海角的最顶端，可将周围岛屿和安达曼海的壮丽景色尽收眼底。别墅为客人提供独特、宁静和舒缓的环境，您可以坐下来放松身心，尽情享受全景海景和部分别墅的不间断 360 度海景。斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店拥有 52 间豪华热带现代泳池套房、私人泳池别墅以及坐落在自己的无边泳池和按摩浴缸内的住宅。客人还可以享受 Cool Spa、Baba Pool Club、Baba Nest、烹饪学校、网球场、私人码头等等。在斯里攀瓦普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店享受真正享有盛誉的地址和服务。

便利设施/功能 Free parking

Free High Speed Internet (WiFi)

Gym / Workout Room

Beach (rock and corral beach)

Game room

Babysitting

Secured parking

Pool / beach towels

Infinity pool

Pool with view

Outdoor pool

Private pool

Saltwater pool

Yoga classes

Personal trainer

Bar / lounge

Restaurant

Wine / champagne

Rooftop bar

Snorkeling

Tennis court

Table tennis

Banquet room

Meeting rooms

Spa

Manicure

Pedicure

Steam room

24-hour security

BBQ facilities

Baggage storage

Concierge

Currency exchange

Non-smoking hotel

Outdoor furniture

Sun deck

Sun loungers / beach chairs

Sun umbrellas

ATM on site

Butler service

First aid kit

Umbrella

24-hour front desk

Laundry service

