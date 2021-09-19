PHUKET TEST & GO

Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.2
rating with
19 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
2 REVIEWS

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 22 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim in a prioritized manner, and Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim will directly collect payment from you.

Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bay is located in Patong Beach. Located 1.5 km from Patong Beach, the property features an outdoor swimming pool, garden and pool views, a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk, room service and free WiFi throughout the property. The hotel also has family rooms.

The rooms are air conditioned. A flat-screen satellite TV, a refrigerator, a kettle, a shower, free toiletries and a work desk are included. Rooms at the hotel are equipped with a wardrobe. and private bathroom

The accommodation has a terrace.

Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bay is 4.1 km from Jungceylon Shopping Center, while Patong Boxing Stadium is 4.2 km from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport. which is 21 km from the hotel.

Note:

  1. Rates is not inclusive of Covid Test (RT-PCR) on day 0/6/13 in total of THB 8,000/person
  2. The Covid Test (RT-PCR) will conduct at nearby test-center, not inclusive of transfer fees.
  3. 100% deposit is required to issue SHABA certificate, to further process certificate of entry. This deposit is refundable if COE is not passed.
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 2 reviews
Rating
Excellent
2
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇹🇭Toonklao Lertbunnaphongs

Reviewed on 19/09/2021
Arrived on 04/09/2021
4.7 Deluxe Pool View
Positives     
  • Very nice place,
  • Large and comfortable room and bathroom
  • Very comfortable bed.
  • Staff are very nice and helpful and always willing to service at their best.
  • Good location
  • Big breakfast with variety
  • Pool access is up lifting !
Negatives
  • No other facilities accept the pool.
  • Food can be improved in general

It had been a very good experience with the place and staff. Wonderful for long stay with a car! Easy access to the beach!

🇬🇧Andrew Norman Brogan

Reviewed on 17/08/2021
Arrived on 30/07/2021
5.0 Family Suite
Positives     
  • The room, the staff, the smiles, everything
Negatives
  • Nothing

I'm not one to leave reviews and this won't be very in depth but I want to say how absolutely wonderful everybody at the Marina Gallery was. They simply could not do enough in every way, dropping me off anywhere I wanted in patong, picking me up at night, going to 7-11. Beautiful resort on a mountainside above the bay, lovely and peaceful and staffed by great people. I will be back.

Address / Map

326/13 Phrabarami Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

