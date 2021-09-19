Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 22 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim in a prioritized manner, and Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim will directly collect payment from you.

Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bay is located in Patong Beach. Located 1.5 km from Patong Beach, the property features an outdoor swimming pool, garden and pool views, a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk, room service and free WiFi throughout the property. The hotel also has family rooms. The rooms are air conditioned. A flat-screen satellite TV, a refrigerator, a kettle, a shower, free toiletries and a work desk are included. Rooms at the hotel are equipped with a wardrobe. and private bathroom The accommodation has a terrace. Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bay is 4.1 km from Jungceylon Shopping Center, while Patong Boxing Stadium is 4.2 km from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport. which is 21 km from the hotel. Note: Rates is not inclusive of Covid Test (RT-PCR) on day 0/6/13 in total of THB 8,000/person The Covid Test (RT-PCR) will conduct at nearby test-center, not inclusive of transfer fees. 100% deposit is required to issue SHABA certificate, to further process certificate of entry. This deposit is refundable if COE is not passed.

