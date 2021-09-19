PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 22最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にマリーナギャラリーリゾートカチャカリム 直接連絡し、 マリーナギャラリーリゾートカチャカリムが直接支払いを回収します。

マリーナギャラリーリゾート-KACHA-カリムベイはパトンビーチにあります。パトンビーチから1.5kmの場所に位置し、屋外スイミングプール、庭園とプールの景色、レストラン、24時間対応のフロントデスク、ルームサービス、館内全域での無料Wi-Fiを提供しています。ホテルにはファミリールームもあります。

客室にはエアコンが付いています。薄型衛星テレビ、冷蔵庫、ケトル、シャワー、無料バスアメニティ、ワークデスクが備わっています。ホテルの客室にはワードローブが備わっています。と専用バスルーム

宿泊施設にはテラスがあります。

Jungceylon Shopping Centerからマリーナギャラリーリゾート-KACHA-カリムベイまで4.1km、パトンボクシングスタジアムまで4.2kmです。最寄りの空港はプーケット国際空港です。ホテルから21kmです。

ノート： 1）料金には、2013年0月6日のCovid Test（RT-PCR）が含まれていません。合計で8,000バーツ/人です。 2）Covid Test（RT-PCR）は、近くのテストセンターで実施されますが、転送料金は含まれていません。 3）入国証明書をさらに処理するために、SHABA証明書を発行するには、100％のデポジットが必要です。 COEに合格しなかった場合、このデポジットは返金されます。

🇹🇭Toonklao Lertbunnaphongs

でレビュー 19/09/2021
に到着しました 04/09/2021
4.7 Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブ     
  • Very nice place,
  • Large and comfortable room and bathroom
  • Very comfortable bed.
  • Staff are very nice and helpful and always willing to service at their best.
  • Good location
  • Big breakfast with variety
  • Pool access is up lifting !
ネガ
  • No other facilities accept the pool.
  • Food can be improved in general

It had been a very good experience with the place and staff. Wonderful for long stay with a car! Easy access to the beach!

🇬🇧Andrew Norman Brogan

でレビュー 17/08/2021
に到着しました 30/07/2021
5.0 Family Suite
ポジティブ     
  • The room, the staff, the smiles, everything
ネガ
  • Nothing

I'm not one to leave reviews and this won't be very in depth but I want to say how absolutely wonderful everybody at the Marina Gallery was. They simply could not do enough in every way, dropping me off anywhere I wanted in patong, picking me up at night, going to 7-11. Beautiful resort on a mountainside above the bay, lovely and peaceful and staffed by great people. I will be back.

住所/地図

326/13 Phrabarami Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

