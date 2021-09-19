The room, the staff, the smiles, everything

Nothing

I'm not one to leave reviews and this won't be very in depth but I want to say how absolutely wonderful everybody at the Marina Gallery was. They simply could not do enough in every way, dropping me off anywhere I wanted in patong, picking me up at night, going to 7-11. Beautiful resort on a mountainside above the bay, lovely and peaceful and staffed by great people. I will be back.