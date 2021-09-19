Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
マリーナギャラリーリゾート-KACHA-カリムベイはパトンビーチにあります。パトンビーチから1.5kmの場所に位置し、屋外スイミングプール、庭園とプールの景色、レストラン、24時間対応のフロントデスク、ルームサービス、館内全域での無料Wi-Fiを提供しています。ホテルにはファミリールームもあります。
客室にはエアコンが付いています。薄型衛星テレビ、冷蔵庫、ケトル、シャワー、無料バスアメニティ、ワークデスクが備わっています。ホテルの客室にはワードローブが備わっています。と専用バスルーム
宿泊施設にはテラスがあります。
Jungceylon Shopping Centerからマリーナギャラリーリゾート-KACHA-カリムベイまで4.1km、パトンボクシングスタジアムまで4.2kmです。最寄りの空港はプーケット国際空港です。ホテルから21kmです。
ノート：
1）料金には、2013年0月6日のCovid Test（RT-PCR）が含まれていません。合計で8,000バーツ/人です。
2）Covid Test（RT-PCR）は、近くのテストセンターで実施されますが、転送料金は含まれていません。
3）入国証明書をさらに処理するために、SHABA証明書を発行するには、100％のデポジットが必要です。 COEに合格しなかった場合、このデポジットは返金されます。
4.7 Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very nice place,
- Large and comfortable room and bathroom
- Very comfortable bed.
- Staff are very nice and helpful and always willing to service at their best.
- Good location
- Big breakfast with variety
- Pool access is up lifting !
- No other facilities accept the pool.
- Food can be improved in general
It had been a very good experience with the place and staff. Wonderful for long stay with a car! Easy access to the beach!
5.0 Family Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The room, the staff, the smiles, everything
I'm not one to leave reviews and this won't be very in depth but I want to say how absolutely wonderful everybody at the Marina Gallery was. They simply could not do enough in every way, dropping me off anywhere I wanted in patong, picking me up at night, going to 7-11. Beautiful resort on a mountainside above the bay, lovely and peaceful and staffed by great people. I will be back.