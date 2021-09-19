Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 22 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ มารีน่า แกลเลอรี่ รีสอร์ท คชา กะหลิม อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ มารีน่า แกลเลอรี่ รีสอร์ท คชา กะหลิม จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bayตั้งอยู่ในหาดป่าตอง ที่พักตั้งอยู่ห่างจากหาดป่าตอง 1.5 กม. มีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง วิวสวนและวิวสระว่ายน้ำ ห้องอาหาร แผนกต้อนรับเปิดตลอด 24 ชม. รูมเซอร์วิส และอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย ฟรีทั่วบริเวณ โรงแรมยังมีห้องสำหรับครอบครัว
ห้องพักมีเครื่องปรับอากาศ ทีวีจอแบนระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียม ตู้เย็น กาต้มน้ำ ฝักบัว เครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี และโต๊ะทำงาน ห้องพักที่โรงแรมมีตู้เสื้อผ้า และห้องน้ำส่วนตัว
ที่พักมีลานระเบียง
Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bay อยู่ห่างจากศูนย์การค้าจังซีลอน 4.1 กม. ในขณะที่สนามมวยป่าตองอยู่ห่างจากที่พัก 4.2 กม. สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ต ซึ่งอยู่ห่างจากโรงแรม 21 กม.
บันทึก:
- ราคาไม่รวม Covid Test (RT-PCR) ในวันที่ 0/6/13 รวม 8,000 บาท/คน
- การทดสอบโควิด (RT-PCR) จะดำเนินการที่ศูนย์ทดสอบใกล้เคียง ไม่รวมค่าธรรมเนียมการโอน
- ต้องวางเงินมัดจำ 100% เพื่อออกใบรับรอง SHABA เพื่อดำเนินการใบรับรองการเข้าประเทศต่อไป เงินมัดจำนี้จะได้รับคืนหากไม่ผ่าน COE
คะแนน
4.8/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 2 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ มารีน่า แกลเลอรี่ รีสอร์ท คชา กะหลิม
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ มารีน่า แกลเลอรี่ รีสอร์ท คชา กะหลิมดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
4.7 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very nice place,
- Large and comfortable room and bathroom
- Very comfortable bed.
- Staff are very nice and helpful and always willing to service at their best.
- Good location
- Big breakfast with variety
- Pool access is up lifting !
- No other facilities accept the pool.
- Food can be improved in general
It had been a very good experience with the place and staff. Wonderful for long stay with a car! Easy access to the beach!
5.0 Family Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- The room, the staff, the smiles, everything
I'm not one to leave reviews and this won't be very in depth but I want to say how absolutely wonderful everybody at the Marina Gallery was. They simply could not do enough in every way, dropping me off anywhere I wanted in patong, picking me up at night, going to 7-11. Beautiful resort on a mountainside above the bay, lovely and peaceful and staffed by great people. I will be back.