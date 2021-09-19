PHUKET TEST & GO

มารีน่า แกลเลอรี่ รีสอร์ท คชา กะหลิม - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.2
คะแนนจาก
19
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim - Image 0
Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim - Image 1
Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim - Image 2
Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim - Image 3
Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim - Image 4
Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim - Image 5
+19 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
100% เงินฝาก
2 ความคิดเห็น

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 22 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ มารีน่า แกลเลอรี่ รีสอร์ท คชา กะหลิม อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ มารีน่า แกลเลอรี่ รีสอร์ท คชา กะหลิม จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bayตั้งอยู่ในหาดป่าตอง ที่พักตั้งอยู่ห่างจากหาดป่าตอง 1.5 กม. มีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง วิวสวนและวิวสระว่ายน้ำ ห้องอาหาร แผนกต้อนรับเปิดตลอด 24 ชม. รูมเซอร์วิส และอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย ฟรีทั่วบริเวณ โรงแรมยังมีห้องสำหรับครอบครัว

ห้องพักมีเครื่องปรับอากาศ ทีวีจอแบนระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียม ตู้เย็น กาต้มน้ำ ฝักบัว เครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี และโต๊ะทำงาน ห้องพักที่โรงแรมมีตู้เสื้อผ้า และห้องน้ำส่วนตัว

ที่พักมีลานระเบียง

Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bay อยู่ห่างจากศูนย์การค้าจังซีลอน 4.1 กม. ในขณะที่สนามมวยป่าตองอยู่ห่างจากที่พัก 4.2 กม. สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ต ซึ่งอยู่ห่างจากโรงแรม 21 กม.

บันทึก:

  1. ราคาไม่รวม Covid Test (RT-PCR) ในวันที่ 0/6/13 รวม 8,000 บาท/คน
  2. การทดสอบโควิด (RT-PCR) จะดำเนินการที่ศูนย์ทดสอบใกล้เคียง ไม่รวมค่าธรรมเนียมการโอน
  3. ต้องวางเงินมัดจำ 100% เพื่อออกใบรับรอง SHABA เพื่อดำเนินการใบรับรองการเข้าประเทศต่อไป เงินมัดจำนี้จะได้รับคืนหากไม่ผ่าน COE
แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.8/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 2 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
2
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ มารีน่า แกลเลอรี่ รีสอร์ท คชา กะหลิม ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ มารีน่า แกลเลอรี่ รีสอร์ท คชา กะหลิม
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇹🇭Toonklao Lertbunnaphongs

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 04/09/2021
4.7 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวก     
  • Very nice place,
  • Large and comfortable room and bathroom
  • Very comfortable bed.
  • Staff are very nice and helpful and always willing to service at their best.
  • Good location
  • Big breakfast with variety
  • Pool access is up lifting !
เชิงลบ
  • No other facilities accept the pool.
  • Food can be improved in general

It had been a very good experience with the place and staff. Wonderful for long stay with a car! Easy access to the beach!

🇬🇧Andrew Norman Brogan

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 30/07/2021
5.0 Family Suite
แง่บวก     
  • The room, the staff, the smiles, everything
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing

I'm not one to leave reviews and this won't be very in depth but I want to say how absolutely wonderful everybody at the Marina Gallery was. They simply could not do enough in every way, dropping me off anywhere I wanted in patong, picking me up at night, going to 7-11. Beautiful resort on a mountainside above the bay, lovely and peaceful and staffed by great people. I will be back.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

326/13 Phrabarami Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

อินโดจีน รีสอร์ท แอนด์ วิลล่า
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2285 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โอเชียนฟร้อนท์ บีช รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
10
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
752 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมป่าตอง ลอดจ์
7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
403 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ป่าตอง ซันเซ็ท วิลล่า ภูเก็ต
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
32 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
วินด์แฮม แกรนด์ ภูเก็ต กะหลิม เบย์
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1413 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไดมอนด์ คลิฟ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1915 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ป่าตอง พารากอน รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
917 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU