마리나 갤러리 리조트-카차-칼림 베이의 경우 빠통 비치에 위치해 있습니다. 빠통 비치에서 1.5km 떨어진 이 숙소는 야외 수영장, 정원과 수영장 전망, 레스토랑, 24시간 프런트 데스크, 룸서비스, 숙소 전역 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다. 호텔에는 패밀리룸도 있습니다.
객실에는 에어컨이 완비되어 있습니다. 평면 위성 TV, 냉장고, 주전자, 샤워 시설, 무료 세면도구 및 업무용 책상이 마련되어 있습니다. 호텔의 객실은 옷장을 갖추고 있습니다. 그리고 전용 욕실
숙소에는 테라스가 있습니다.
Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bay는 정실론 쇼핑 센터에서 4.1km, 빠통 복싱 경기장은 4.2km 거리에 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 푸켓 국제공항입니다. 호텔에서 21km 떨어져 있습니다.
메모:
- 요금에는 0/6/13일 코로나 검사(RT-PCR)가 포함되어 있지 않습니다. 총 THB 8,000/인
- 코비드 테스트(RT-PCR)는 환승 비용을 포함하지 않은 가까운 테스트 센터에서 실시됩니다.
- SHABA 증명서 발급을 위해 100% 보증금이 필요하며, 이후 입국 증명서를 처리합니다. 이 보증금은 COE를 통과하지 못한 경우 환불됩니다.
4.7 Deluxe Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- Very nice place,
- Large and comfortable room and bathroom
- Very comfortable bed.
- Staff are very nice and helpful and always willing to service at their best.
- Good location
- Big breakfast with variety
- Pool access is up lifting !
- No other facilities accept the pool.
- Food can be improved in general
It had been a very good experience with the place and staff. Wonderful for long stay with a car! Easy access to the beach!
5.0 Family Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- The room, the staff, the smiles, everything
I'm not one to leave reviews and this won't be very in depth but I want to say how absolutely wonderful everybody at the Marina Gallery was. They simply could not do enough in every way, dropping me off anywhere I wanted in patong, picking me up at night, going to 7-11. Beautiful resort on a mountainside above the bay, lovely and peaceful and staffed by great people. I will be back.