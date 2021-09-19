PHUKET TEST & GO

Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bay ligt in Patong Beach. De accommodatie ligt op 1,5 km van Patong Beach en beschikt over een buitenzwembad, uitzicht op de tuin en het zwembad, een restaurant, een 24-uursreceptie, roomservice en gratis WiFi in alle ruimtes. Het hotel heeft ook familiekamers.

De kamers zijn voorzien van airconditioning. Een flatscreen-tv met satellietzenders, een koelkast, een waterkoker, een douche, gratis toiletartikelen en een bureau zijn inbegrepen. De kamers van het hotel zijn uitgerust met een kledingkast. en eigen badkamer

De accommodatie heeft een terras.

Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bay ligt op 4,1 km van het winkelcentrum Jungceylon, en het boksstadion van Patong bevindt zich op 4,2 km afstand. De dichtstbijzijnde luchthaven is de internationale luchthaven van Phuket. die op 21 km van het hotel ligt.

Opmerking:

  1. Tarieven zijn exclusief Covid-test (RT-PCR) op dag 0/6/13 in totaal THB 8.000/persoon
  2. De Covid-test (RT-PCR) wordt uitgevoerd in het nabijgelegen testcentrum, exclusief transferkosten.
  3. 100% aanbetaling is vereist om het SHABA-certificaat uit te geven, om het certificaat van binnenkomst verder te verwerken. Deze borg wordt gerestitueerd als COE niet wordt gepasseerd.
🇹🇭Toonklao Lertbunnaphongs

Beoordeeld op 19/09/2021
Aangekomen 04/09/2021
4.7 Deluxe Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • Very nice place,
  • Large and comfortable room and bathroom
  • Very comfortable bed.
  • Staff are very nice and helpful and always willing to service at their best.
  • Good location
  • Big breakfast with variety
  • Pool access is up lifting !
Minpunten
  • No other facilities accept the pool.
  • Food can be improved in general

It had been a very good experience with the place and staff. Wonderful for long stay with a car! Easy access to the beach!

🇬🇧Andrew Norman Brogan

Beoordeeld op 17/08/2021
Aangekomen 30/07/2021
5.0 Family Suite
Pluspunten     
  • The room, the staff, the smiles, everything
Minpunten
  • Nothing

I'm not one to leave reviews and this won't be very in depth but I want to say how absolutely wonderful everybody at the Marina Gallery was. They simply could not do enough in every way, dropping me off anywhere I wanted in patong, picking me up at night, going to 7-11. Beautiful resort on a mountainside above the bay, lovely and peaceful and staffed by great people. I will be back.

Adres / kaart

326/13 Phrabarami Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

