Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 22 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim de manière prioritaire, et Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Le Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bay est situé à Patong Beach. Situé à 1,5 km de la plage de Patong, l'établissement dispose d'une piscine extérieure, d'une vue sur le jardin et la piscine, d'un restaurant, d'une réception ouverte 24h/24, d'un service d'étage et d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite dans tout l'établissement. L'hôtel dispose également de chambres familiales.
Les chambres sont climatisées. Une télévision par satellite à écran plat, un réfrigérateur, une bouilloire, une douche, des articles de toilette gratuits et un bureau sont inclus. Les chambres de l'hôtel sont équipées d'une armoire. et salle de bain privée
Le logement dispose d'une terrasse.
Le Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bay se trouve à 4,1 km du centre commercial Jungceylon, tandis que le stade de boxe de Patong est à 4,2 km. L'aéroport le plus proche est l'aéroport international de Phuket. qui est à 21 km de l'hôtel.
Noter:
- Les tarifs ne comprennent pas le test Covid (RT-PCR) au jour 0/6/13 au total de 8 000 THB/personne
- Le test Covid (RT-PCR) sera effectué dans un centre de test à proximité, hors frais de transfert.
- Un acompte de 100 % est requis pour émettre le certificat SHABA, afin de poursuivre le traitement du certificat d'entrée. Ce dépôt est remboursable si le COE n'est pas passé.
But
4.8/5
Excellent
Basé sur 2 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Marina Gallery Resort Kacha KalimVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
4.7 Deluxe Pool View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very nice place,
- Large and comfortable room and bathroom
- Very comfortable bed.
- Staff are very nice and helpful and always willing to service at their best.
- Good location
- Big breakfast with variety
- Pool access is up lifting !
- No other facilities accept the pool.
- Food can be improved in general
It had been a very good experience with the place and staff. Wonderful for long stay with a car! Easy access to the beach!
5.0 Family Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- The room, the staff, the smiles, everything
I'm not one to leave reviews and this won't be very in depth but I want to say how absolutely wonderful everybody at the Marina Gallery was. They simply could not do enough in every way, dropping me off anywhere I wanted in patong, picking me up at night, going to 7-11. Beautiful resort on a mountainside above the bay, lovely and peaceful and staffed by great people. I will be back.
Hôtels Test & Go proximité