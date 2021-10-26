Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 카타 타니 푸켓 비치 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 카타 타니 푸켓 비치 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실 요금은 2가지 기간 동안만 이용 가능: (a) 2021년 8월 1일 - 10월 31일 (b) 2021년 11월 1일 - 12월 21일
2021년 12월 22일 이후의 객실 요금은 "예약 요청" 버튼을 눌러 문의하실 수 있습니다.
가장 먼저 때묻지 않은 푸켓을 다시 탐험하세요. 멋진 해변 휴가를 즐기십시오. 다시 카타타니를 만나보세요! (Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Winner 2021. Katathani Phuket Beach Resort는 850m 전용 해변의 한적한 Kata Noi Bay에 위치해 있습니다. 객실, 스위트룸 중에서 선택하실 수 있습니다. 자연에서 영감을 받은 6개의 수영장과 수많은 레스토랑이 있습니다. 해변 전망에서 미식가 식사 경험 활동적인 휴가객을 위한 수상 스포츠와 편안한 휴가를 위한 실내 게임 및 스파 시설 리조트는 완벽한 휴가를 위한 모든 것을 제공하므로 원하는 만큼 할 수 있습니다. 처럼.
다음 혜택이 포함된 7박 숙박:
👉 무료 객실 업그레이드 1단계
👉 매일 2인 조식
👉 무료 무선 인터넷
👉 매일 방 청소
👉 세탁 서비스 10% 할인
👉 식음료 10% 할인
14박 숙박 시 추가 혜택:
👉 THB 3000 호텔 식음료 크레딧
메모:
- 위에 언급된 요금에는 0/6/13일의 Covid Test(RT-PCR)가 포함되어 있지 않습니다(총 THB 8,000/인).
- 코비드 테스트(RT-PCR)는 환승 비용을 포함하지 않은 가까운 테스트 센터에서 실시됩니다.
- SHABA 증명서 발급을 위해 20%의 보증금이 필요하며 추가 입국 증명서를 처리해야 합니다. 이 보증금은 COE를 통과하지 못한 경우 환불됩니다.
- 최소 도착 72시간 전에 예약 금액의 80%를 추가로 결제하셔야 합니다.
4.9 Junior Suite (Upgrade to Junior Suite Oceanfront// Rates for 1 - 30 Nov 2021)
긍정적
- Wonderful staff, extremely kind and attentive
- Great facilities making it for a super enjoyable and comfortable stay
- Beautiful and clean beach... This is paradise!
A wonderful stay in a wonderful place. The Katathani Beach Resort delivers on its promise. Simply perfect! Highly recommended!
5.0 Deluxe Pool View (Upgrade to Junior Suite // Rates for July - October 2021)
긍정적
네거티브
- For sure must come again and again to this hotel
Great place and great people
I like it
Must visit it again soon
And the location is very good clean
4.7 Deluxe Pool View (Upgrade to Junior Suite // Rates for July - October 2021)
긍정적
네거티브
- It is good to see that Thailand is trying to open up and attack tourist back. The staff and business owners are trying very hard.
- There is still many shops closed and businesses unable to open.
- There are still many restriction on the island that is making it hard for businesses to open and stay open.
- There is still confusion about the Sandbox protocols a well. I was talking to local business owner and he was saying that some of his friends are still under the impression that they have to stay in the resort ground for 14 days and not able to travel around the island. Maybe needs to be recommunicated.
From what i can gather many shop owners are frustrated in the ever changing rules and restrictions. It makes it hard for them to make a commitment. However they are trying, they want people back and i hope it happens soon.
Good Luck to Phuket and to the rest of Thailand.
4.7 Junior Suite Oceanfront (Upgrade to Grand Suite// Rates for July - October 2021)
긍정적
네거티브
- The room maid and service in the restaurants are very, very good! The presentation from the food very nice but not so good taste!
- The food from the Italian chef could have a better taste . . . .
Beautiful and very clean beach! The garden cared very well! The rooms are a little bit old, but well maintained. The price / performance ratio was excellent!
3.8 Deluxe Pool View (Upgrade to Junior Suite // Rates for July - October 2021)
긍정적 네거티브
- COVID 상황으로 인해 어려움이 있을 경우 호텔 지원 없음
태국 정부가 공항을 폐쇄했을 때 항공편 변경 및 취소의 어려움이 있었습니다. 이용 가능한 항공편을 기다리려면 체류 기간을 연장해야 합니다. 이는 프로그램 종료 시 코로나19 검사 날짜를 변경해야 함을 의미합니다. 그러나 우리는 푸켓의 같은 호텔에서 다시 비행기를 기다리기 위해 더 오래 체류해야한다는 사실과 관계없이 12 일째에만 시험을 볼 수 있습니다. 테스트 결과는 귀국편에 사용할 수 없습니다. 귀국일 이전에 필요한 검사는 4회에 한하여 추가 검사를 받아야 합니다. 시험 날짜를 떠나기 72시간 이내로만 연장할 수 있다는 조정에 대한 호텔의 지원은 없습니다. 모든 문제는 호텔의 지원 없이 저희가 해결해야 합니다. 유일한 답은 이것이 샌드박스 규칙이라는 것입니다. 14일 이상은 더 이상 샌드박스가 아닙니다. 나는 지금부터 푸켓에 오는 사람을 추천하지 않습니다. COVID 변화와 관련된 모든 위험은 전적으로 관광객에게 있습니다. 정부도 호텔도 지원하지 않습니다.