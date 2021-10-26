PHUKET TEST & GO

カタタニプーケットビーチリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5

2722レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にカタタニプーケットビーチリゾート 直接連絡し、 カタタニプーケットビーチリゾートが直接支払いを回収します。

客室料金は2期間のみご利用いただけます：（a）2021年8月1日から10月31日（b）2021年11月1日から12月21日 2021年12月22日以降の宿泊料金は、「予約リクエスト」ボタンに記入してお問い合わせください。

手付かずのプーケットを再び探索する最初の人になりましょう。素晴らしいビーチフロントの休暇をお楽しみください。カタタニを再訪！ （トリップアドバイザートラベラーズチョイスウィナー2021。カタタニプーケットビーチリゾートは、プライベートビーチの850メートルの人里離れたカタノイベイに位置しています。客室、スイートに滞在することを選択できます。6つの自然に触発されたスイミングプールとレストランの数があります。ビーチの景色を眺めながらグルメダイニングを体験できます。アクティブな休暇を過ごす人にはウォータースポーツを、リラックスした休暇を過ごす人には屋内ゲームやスパ施設をご利用いただけます。お気に入り。

7泊の場合、次の特典が含まれます。 👉無料の部屋のアップグレード1ステップ 👉2人分の毎日の朝食 👉無料の無線インターネット 👉毎日の部屋の掃除 👉ランドリーサービスが10％オフ 👉食べ物と飲み物が10％オフ 。 14泊の滞在には、追加の特典があります。 👉3000バーツホテルの飲食クレジット

ノート： 1）上記の料金には、2013年0月6日のCovid Test（RT-PCR）が含まれていません。合計で8,000バーツ/人です。 2）Covid Test（RT-PCR）は、近くのテストセンターで実施されますが、転送料金は含まれていません。 3）入国証明書をさらに処理するために、SHABA証明書を発行するには、20％のデポジットが必要です。 COEに合格しなかった場合、このデポジットは返金されます。 4）到着の72時間前までに支払うには、さらに80％の予約が必要です。

🇫🇷DOMINIQUE MABRU

でレビュー 26/10/2021
に到着しました 16/10/2021
4.9 Junior Suite (Upgrade to Junior Suite Oceanfront// Rates for 1 - 30 Nov 2021)
ポジティブ     
  • Wonderful staff, extremely kind and attentive
  • Great facilities making it for a super enjoyable and comfortable stay
  • Beautiful and clean beach... This is paradise!

A wonderful stay in a wonderful place. The Katathani Beach Resort delivers on its promise. Simply perfect! Highly recommended!

🇵🇸Mohanad Elfara

でレビュー 03/10/2021
に到着しました 01/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Pool View (Upgrade to Junior Suite // Rates for July - October 2021)
ポジティブ     
  • For sure must come again and again to this hotel
ネガ

Great place and great people I like it Must visit it again soon And the location is very good clean

🇦🇺David Brown

でレビュー 27/09/2021
に到着しました 19/09/2021
4.7 Deluxe Pool View (Upgrade to Junior Suite // Rates for July - October 2021)
ポジティブ     
  • It is good to see that Thailand is trying to open up and attack tourist back. The staff and business owners are trying very hard.
ネガ
  • There is still many shops closed and businesses unable to open.
  • There are still many restriction on the island that is making it hard for businesses to open and stay open.
  • There is still confusion about the Sandbox protocols a well. I was talking to local business owner and he was saying that some of his friends are still under the impression that they have to stay in the resort ground for 14 days and not able to travel around the island. Maybe needs to be recommunicated.

From what i can gather many shop owners are frustrated in the ever changing rules and restrictions. It makes it hard for them to make a commitment. However they are trying, they want people back and i hope it happens soon.

Good Luck to Phuket and to the rest of Thailand.

🇨🇭Mueller Hans-Ulrich

でレビュー 06/09/2021
に到着しました 22/08/2021
4.7 Junior Suite Oceanfront (Upgrade to Grand Suite// Rates for July - October 2021)
ポジティブ     
  • The room maid and service in the restaurants are very, very good! The presentation from the food very nice but not so good taste!
ネガ
  • The food from the Italian chef could have a better taste . . . .

Beautiful and very clean beach! The garden cared very well! The rooms are a little bit old, but well maintained. The price / performance ratio was excellent!

🇹🇭Pawinee schoenenberger

でレビュー 03/08/2021
に到着しました 26/07/2021
3.8 Deluxe Pool View (Upgrade to Junior Suite // Rates for July - October 2021)
ポジティブ     
  • プライベートビーチのあるプーケットで最高のロケーションの1つ
ネガ
  • COVIDの状況により問題が発生した場合、ホテルのサポートはありません

タイ政府が空港を閉鎖したとき、フライトの変更とキャンセルの難しさがあります。利用可能なフライトを待つために滞在を延長する必要があります。これは、プログラム終了時のCOVID検査日を変更する必要があることを意味します。ただし、帰りの飛行機を待つためにプーケットの同じホテルでの滞在を長くしなければならないという事実にかかわらず、私たちは12日目にしかテストを受けることができません。テスト結果は、フライトバックには使用できません。帰国前に必要な試験については、4回目の追加試験が必要です。出発前の72時間以内にのみテスト日を延長できるという調整のためのホテルからのサポートはありません。ホテルからのサポートはなく、すべての問題は私たちが吸収する必要があります。唯一の答えは、これがサンドボックスルールです。 14日を超えるものはサンドボックスではなくなります。これからプーケットに来ることはお勧めしません。 COVIDの変更に関連するすべてのリスクは完全に観光客にあります。政府もホテルからの支援もありません。

14 Kata Noi Road, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

