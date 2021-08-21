PHUKET TEST & GO

安达曼海景酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
通过
677条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Andaman Seaview Hotel - Image 0
Andaman Seaview Hotel - Image 1
Andaman Seaview Hotel - Image 2
Andaman Seaview Hotel - Image 3
Andaman Seaview Hotel - Image 4
Andaman Seaview Hotel - Image 5
+36 相片
快速反应
฿3,000 订金
REFUND POLICY
2 评论

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系安达曼海景酒店以优先方式，以及安达曼海景酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date before arrival 3 days.

安达曼海景酒店位于卡伦比亚的尽头，拥有 161 间客房，小巧而独特，具有中葡风格。只需步行到海滩路几分钟即可到达白色的卡伦海滩。宽敞的客房，适合带孩子的家庭或度蜜月的情侣。预订卡伦海滩安达曼海景酒店，只需通过我们的安全的在线预订表格即可轻松预订。只需输入您想要的日期并提交。

分数
4.3/5
非常好
基于 2 评论
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
1
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是安达曼海景酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 安达曼海景酒店
查看所有评论

🇬🇧lawrence dunton

评论于 21/08/2021
到达 13/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room
正数     
  • Close to beach, great access to lovely pool , fantastic staff
负面的
  • None

I loved every minute of staying at this hotel , staff were amazing and room with direct pool access was a great bonus. Food was very nice and beach was just across the road , nice restaurants within a couple of minutes walk as were continence stores and taxis always available if we wanted to venture further afield… 5 stars

🇩🇪Bernd Maik Zeiske

评论于 07/08/2021
到达 30/07/2021
3.8 Superior Room
正数     
  • 空旷的海滩，友善的人，优质的服务——普吉岛以前从未像现在这样
负面的
  • 小型商业区看起来令人厌恶和腐烂，因为几个月以来一直空无一人

给外国人一个可靠的承诺，一个确定的日期，沙箱不会在没有事先通知的情况下被取消。也许支持小商店，他们可以重新营业。

地址/地图

1 Karon Soi 4 Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100

