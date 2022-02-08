PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛景酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9
通过
922条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Phuket Island View Hotel - Image 0
Phuket Island View Hotel - Image 1
Phuket Island View Hotel - Image 2
Phuket Island View Hotel - Image 3
Phuket Island View Hotel - Image 4
Phuket Island View Hotel - Image 5
+37 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到43预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系普吉岛景酒店以优先方式，以及普吉岛景酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Any cancellation received within 14 days prior to the arrival date will incur the first night's charge. No Show is 100% of the booking value will be charged.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
高级双人或双床间 - 含早餐的客房 36
฿19,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 阳台
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网

我们位于普吉岛的热带度假村俯瞰蔚蓝的安达曼海，是海滩爱好者的完美度假胜地。只需几步即可到达卡伦海滩美丽柔软的沙滩，享受步行 10 分钟即可到达的商店、市场、餐厅和娱乐场所。 我们位于卡伦海滩的酒店拥有充满异国情调的花园，您可以在其中三个室外游泳池畅游，在池畔躺椅上放松身心，享受宁静轻松的住宿。加入我们微风轻拂的海景餐厅，供应各种美味的当地和国际菜肴，以满足各种口味。

便利设施/功能

  • 游泳池
  • 平板电视
  • 有线频道
  • 卫星频道
  • 电话
  • 电视
  • 灭火器
  • 物业外的闭路电视
  • 公共区域的闭路电视
  • 烟雾报警器
  • 24小时保安
  • 保险箱
  • 免费停车场
  • 行李寄存
  • 旅游咨询台
  • 24小时前台
  • 酒吧
  • 餐厅
  • 迷你吧
  • Tea/Coffee maker
地址/地图

144 Karon Road, Karon Beach, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

