普吉岛景酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到43预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛景酒店以优先方式，以及普吉岛景酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy Any cancellation received within 14 days prior to the arrival date will incur the first night's charge. No Show is 100% of the booking value will be charged.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults 高级双人或双床间 - 含早餐的客房 36 m² ฿19,200 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

我们位于普吉岛的热带度假村俯瞰蔚蓝的安达曼海，是海滩爱好者的完美度假胜地。只需几步即可到达卡伦海滩美丽柔软的沙滩，享受步行 10 分钟即可到达的商店、市场、餐厅和娱乐场所。 我们位于卡伦海滩的酒店拥有充满异国情调的花园，您可以在其中三个室外游泳池畅游，在池畔躺椅上放松身心，享受宁静轻松的住宿。加入我们微风轻拂的海景餐厅，供应各种美味的当地和国际菜肴，以满足各种口味。

便利设施/功能 游泳池

平板电视

有线频道

卫星频道

电话

电视

灭火器

物业外的闭路电视

公共区域的闭路电视

烟雾报警器

24小时保安

保险箱

免费停车场

行李寄存

旅游咨询台

24小时前台

酒吧

餐厅

迷你吧

Tea/Coffee maker

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 普吉岛景酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 普吉岛景酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。