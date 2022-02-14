PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛盛泰乐海滩度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
通过
1705条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket - Image 0
Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket - Image 1
Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket - Image 2
Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket - Image 3
Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket - Image 4
Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket - Image 5
+27 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket 专为商务和休闲旅行而设计，地理位置优越，位于卡伦；该市最受欢迎的地区之一。这家五星级酒店距机场仅 45 公里，可轻松抵达。由于靠近该市的主要景点，如 Wat Suwankeereeket, 卡伦海滩, 自由海滩，这家酒店的住客会非常喜欢它的位置。普吉岛盛泰乐海滩度假村酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。仅举几例酒店的设施，包括 24 小时客房服务、所有客房的免费无线网络连接、医务室、24 小时前台、公共区域的无线网络连接。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。部分客房配有液晶电视/等离子电视、免费迎宾饮品、镜子、拖鞋、毛巾。酒店提供瑜伽室、浮潜、热水浴池、健身中心、桑拿等一流的康乐设施，让您的住宿真正难忘。 Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket 是您在普吉岛寻找优质酒店住宿的一站式目的地。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是普吉岛盛泰乐海滩度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛盛泰乐海滩度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

683 Patak Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

太平洋俱乐部度假村
8.6

397 评论
฿-1
普吉岛ON酒店
7.3

553 评论
฿-1
卡伦公主酒店
7.8

507 评论
฿-1
老普吉岛卡伦海滩度假村
8.2

1024 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU