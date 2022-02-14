PHUKET TEST & GO

Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
1705 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket is ideally situated in Karon; one of the city's most popular locales. Only 45 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With the city's main attractions such as Wat Suwankeereeket, Karon Beach, Freedom Beach within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, infirmary, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers, towels. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as yoga room, snorkeling, hot tub, fitness center, sauna to make your stay truly unforgettable. Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.

Address / Map

683 Patak Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

