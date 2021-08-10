Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛迈考安纳塔拉别墅以优先方式，以及普吉岛迈考安纳塔拉别墅从你会直接收取货款。

Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



83 间私人泳池别墅被封闭在豪华的避风港中，每一间都会令您满意。普吉岛迈考安纳塔拉别墅位于岛上最长的迈考海滩，距机场仅 15 分钟车程。住宿位于独立别墅，非常适合家庭或浪漫之旅。在壮丽的日出中醒来，在安达曼海潜水，练习瑜伽，品尝正宗的泰国美食，并以令人惊叹的日落结束一天。躺在沙滩上或租一艘豪华游艇，享受从最基本到最奢侈的轻松时光。客人一定会在安纳塔拉迈考普吉岛别墅得到很好的照顾，这是一个豪华假期，可以满足您的每一个愿望。

便利设施/功能 私人游泳池

带躺椅和遮阳伞的户外日光浴平台

户外生活萨拉

卧室里的沙发床

Work desk

无线上网

国际卫星电视/Bose音响系统

室内保险箱

瑜伽垫

Bathrobes, slippers and hair dryer

别墅内酒吧、酒窖、奈斯派索咖啡机和茶具

带吊扇的独立控制空调

