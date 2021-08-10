PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛迈考安纳塔拉别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
通过
629条评论进行评分
更新于 February 12, 2022
Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas - Image 0
Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas - Image 1
Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas - Image 2
Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas - Image 3
Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas - Image 4
Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas - Image 5
83 间私人泳池别墅被封闭在豪华的避风港中，每一间都会令您满意。普吉岛迈考安纳塔拉别墅位于岛上最长的迈考海滩，距机场仅 15 分钟车程。住宿位于独立别墅，非常适合家庭或浪漫之旅。在壮丽的日出中醒来，在安达曼海潜水，练习瑜伽，品尝正宗的泰国美食，并以令人惊叹的日落结束一天。躺在沙滩上或租一艘豪华游艇，享受从最基本到最奢侈的轻松时光。客人一定会在安纳塔拉迈考普吉岛别墅得到很好的照顾，这是一个豪华假期，可以满足您的每一个愿望。

便利设施/功能

  • 私人游泳池
  • 带躺椅和遮阳伞的户外日光浴平台
  • 户外生活萨拉
  • 卧室里的沙发床
  • Work desk
  • 无线上网
  • 国际卫星电视/Bose音响系统
  • 室内保险箱
  • 瑜伽垫
  • Bathrobes, slippers and hair dryer
  • 别墅内酒吧、酒窖、奈斯派索咖啡机和茶具
  • 带吊扇的独立控制空调
分数
4.6/5
优秀的
基于 3 评论
评分
优秀的
2
非常好
1
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是普吉岛迈考安纳塔拉别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛迈考安纳塔拉别墅
查看所有评论

🇨🇭Schaffter Francois

评论于 10/08/2021
到达 25/07/2021
5.0 Pool Villa
正数     
  • 很棒的工作人员，总是乐于助人和友善……特别感谢 Kuhn Au 和 Sao 那里的女士们真的很好，而且做得很好，尤其是在餐厅
  • 客房服务很棒而且总是很快
负面的
  • 请更换矿石更新您的自行车，其中一些状况不佳（保留为每个房间提出此建议的好主意）
  • 很遗憾安纳塔拉的所有餐厅都相当昂贵，此时许多餐厅离酒店很近

前面美丽的地方，有一个美丽的泻湖，如果你喜欢的话，这是一个非常安静的地方，对我们来说，在安纳塔拉隔离 7 天是件好事，另外 7 天我们选择更靠近南部（靠近芭东海滩）我们有更多的机会出去…

🇺🇸Mark Gordon

评论于 03/08/2021
到达 07/07/2021
4.7 Pool Villa
正数     
  • 令人愉快的员工，他们记得客人的名字和喜好。

我最熟悉曼谷的 Anatara，这是我第一次来到普吉岛度假村。普吉岛的酒店很棒，员工世界一流。他们记住了我们的名字和我们对食物订单和房间住宿等事物的偏好。他们很专业，并且清楚地传达了covid协议。我向任何人强烈推荐安纳塔拉。

🇺🇸Dennis Irving

评论于 01/08/2021
到达 03/07/2021
4.2 Pool Villa
正数     
  • 漂亮的别墅游泳池
负面的
  • 自行车需要更换，大多数已经过时且年久失修

多次致电要求维修自行车，响应时间令人无法接受。工作人员训练有素，非常乐于助人。机场接送多收费

地址/地图

888 Moo 3, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

