PHUKET TEST & GO

AVANI+ 迈考普吉岛套房及别墅 - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8
通过
5条评论进行评分
更新于 April 17, 2022
快速反应

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Avani+ Mai Khao 普吉岛套房和别墅在田园诗般的热带岛屿环境中融合了轻松的舒适和令人振奋的冒险。宽敞的套房、泳池套房和泳池别墅提供各种便利。对于家庭来说，隔壁的大型游泳池、儿童俱乐部和游乐场确保没有沉闷的时刻。对于情侣，我们的私人泳池别墅为浪漫之旅提供幸福的避难所。 Avani+ Mai Khao Phuket 位于宁静的岛屿西北部，距机场仅 15 分钟路程，距美丽的迈考海滩 300 m，对面是海龟村和安纳塔拉迈考普吉岛别墅，拥有最好的环境之一和一些岛上最广泛的设施。

便利设施/功能

  • 大阳台或露台
  • 宽敞的起居和用餐空间
  • 设备齐全的厨房，配有大冰箱、炉灶和餐具
  • 洗衣机和烘干机
  • 带双盆、花洒淋浴和超大浴缸的套间浴室
  • 起居区和所有卧室均配备 LED 智能电视
  • 应要求提供 DVD 播放器
  • 蓝牙音乐系统
  • 咖啡机/柱塞
  • 电吹风
  • 房内保险箱
  • 免费无线网络
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是AVANI+ 迈考普吉岛套房及别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 AVANI+ 迈考普吉岛套房及别墅
地址/地图

887 Moo 3, Mai Khao, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

