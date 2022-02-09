Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉机场广场以优先方式，以及普吉机场广场从你会直接收取货款。

普吉机场广场坐落于普吉机场的中心地带，是游览普吉的理想下榻之地。我们的酒店距市中心和机场仅 40 公里，靠近奈阳海滩，步行仅 20 分钟。这家三星级酒店每年都吸引着无数游客。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。普吉岛机场广场为酒店客人提供卓越的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。酒店的主要特色包括所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁、出租车服务、24 小时前台、公共区域的 Wi-Fi。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店提供高尔夫球场（3公里以内）、花园等多种休闲娱乐设施。凭借理想的位置和相匹配的设施，普吉机场广场在许多方面都很受欢迎。

便利设施/功能 阳台

泳池景观

空调

连接浴室

平板电视

阳台

免费WiFi

淋浴

洗手间

沙发

毛巾

桌子

休息区

电视

拖鞋

电话

叫醒服务/闹钟

电热水壶

衣柜或壁橱

衣架

卫生纸

其他服务：额外收费。

1. 室内按摩。

2. 签到旅游。

3.一日游。

4.半日游。

5.夜市或购物日。

6. 泰式烹饪课。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 普吉机场广场的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 普吉机场广场 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

Hotel Offer Brochure