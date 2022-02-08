PHUKET TEST & GO

8.5
通过
393条评论进行评分
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)以优先方式，以及Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)从你会直接收取货款。

Located in the Phuket Airport area, Panphuree Residence is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. Situated only 30 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Panphuree Residence offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 93 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Panphuree Residence.

Naiyang 13/1, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

