这家酒店距离普吉机场仅一分钟车程。奈扬海滩距离普吉机场酒店仅 500 米，但工作人员非常愿意在那里为客人提供司机服务。尽管距离机场仅几步之遥，但酒店出人意料地宁静，噪音污染极小，因为它不在飞行路径下方。所有 19 间装饰精美且设备齐全的客房均面向酒店的游泳池。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格以预订普吉岛机场酒店。