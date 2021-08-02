PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉机场酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
通过
556条评论进行评分
更新于 February 28, 2022
快速反应
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

这家酒店距离普吉机场仅一分钟车程。奈扬海滩距离普吉机场酒店仅 500 米，但工作人员非常愿意在那里为客人提供司机服务。尽管距离机场仅几步之遥，但酒店出人意料地宁静，噪音污染极小，因为它不在飞行路径下方。所有 19 间装饰精美且设备齐全的客房均面向酒店的游泳池。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格以预订普吉岛机场酒店。

🇺🇸Vern D

评论于 02/08/2021
到达 17/07/2021
5.0 Superior Double or Twin
正数
  • 超级专业
负面的
  • 没有任何

对我的逗留非常满意。我是一名世界旅行者/视频博主，他们非常照顾我！！谢谢！！

地址/地图

90/9 Moo 1 Saku, Thalang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

