Enclosed in a luxurious haven, each of the 83 private pool villas will delight you. Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas is located on the Mai Khao Beach, the longest on the island, and is just a 15-minute drive from the airport. Accommodation is in free-standing villas, perfect for families or for a romantic getaway. Wake up to a glorious sunrise, go for a dive in the Andaman Sea, stretch with some yoga, taste authentic Thai cuisine, and end the day with a jaw-dropping sunset. Lie down on the beach or hire a luxury yacht for a relaxing time that ranges from the most basic to the most extravagant. Guests are sure to be well-cared for at the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, a luxurious holiday that sees your every wish catered to.

Amenities / Features Private swimming pool

Outdoor sundeck with loungers and sun umbrellas

Outdoor living Sala

Daybed in bedroom

Work desk

Wi-Fi internet access

International satellite TV/Bose sound system

In-room Safe

Yoga Mat

Bathrobes, slippers and hair dryer

In-villa bar, wine cellar, Nespresso machine and tea facilities

Individual controlled air conditioning with ceiling fans

