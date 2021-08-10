Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
Enclosed in a luxurious haven, each of the 83 private pool villas will delight you. Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas is located on the Mai Khao Beach, the longest on the island, and is just a 15-minute drive from the airport. Accommodation is in free-standing villas, perfect for families or for a romantic getaway. Wake up to a glorious sunrise, go for a dive in the Andaman Sea, stretch with some yoga, taste authentic Thai cuisine, and end the day with a jaw-dropping sunset. Lie down on the beach or hire a luxury yacht for a relaxing time that ranges from the most basic to the most extravagant. Guests are sure to be well-cared for at the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, a luxurious holiday that sees your every wish catered to.
Amenities / Features
- Private swimming pool
- Outdoor sundeck with loungers and sun umbrellas
- Outdoor living Sala
- Daybed in bedroom
- Work desk
- Wi-Fi internet access
- International satellite TV/Bose sound system
- In-room Safe
- Yoga Mat
- Bathrobes, slippers and hair dryer
- In-villa bar, wine cellar, Nespresso machine and tea facilities
- Individual controlled air conditioning with ceiling fans
Score
4.6/5
Excellent
Based on 3 reviews
If you were a guest at Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
SEE ALL REVIEWS
5.0 Pool Villa
Positives
Negatives
- Great crew and always helpful and nice … special thanks to Kuhn Au and Sao the ladies there really nice and do a great job especially at the restaurant
- Room service great and always very quick
- Please change ore update your bike some of them are in a bad shape ( remain with the great idea to propose this for each room)
- It’s a shame that all restaurant at the Anantara where quite expensive, at this time many restaurant where close out of the hotel
Beautiful place on the see front with a beautiful lagoon, a very quite place if you like, for us it was good that we just stay for 7 days of our quarantine at the Anantara, the other 7 days we choose to be more into the south (near Patong beach ) where we had more possibility to go out…
4.7 Pool Villa
Positives
- Pleasant staff and they remembered guests names and preferences.
I was most familiar with Anatara in Bangkok and this was my first time at the Phuket resort. The Phuket property was amazing and the staff world-class. They remembered our names and our preferences for things such as food orders and room accommodations. They were professional and clearly communicated the covid protocols. I highly recommend Anantara to anyone.
4.2 Pool Villa
Positives Negatives
- Bicycles need replacement, most are outdated and in disrepair
Multiple calls to request bicycle repairs, response time was unacceptable. Staff was well trained and very accommodating. Overcharged for airport transfer