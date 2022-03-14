Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Non Refundable
SALA 普吉岛迈考海滩度假村隐藏在普吉岛迈考海滩的一个僻静角落，为客人提供最佳隐私的 5 星级住宿。它远离芭东繁忙的街道和喧闹的海滩人群的田园诗般的环境使其成为豪华度假和宁静假期的理想场所。几乎所有独特的中葡风格客房、套房和泳池别墅都设有私人小型游泳池——更不用说度假村场地上的三个游泳池。 SALA 屋顶餐厅提供独特的用餐体验，享有海滨的壮丽景色。对于商务旅客，整个度假村都提供无线网络连接。在 SALA 普吉岛迈考海滩度假村进行您的预订时，请使用我们的安全的在线预订表格。