PHUKET TEST & GO

SALA 普吉岛迈考海滩度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
通过
2032条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort - Image 0
SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort - Image 1
SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort - Image 2
SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort - Image 3
SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort - Image 4
SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort - Image 5
+38 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non Refundable

SALA 普吉岛迈考海滩度假村隐藏在普吉岛迈考海滩的一个僻静角落，为客人提供最佳隐私的 5 星级住宿。它远离芭东繁忙的街道和喧闹的海滩人群的田园诗般的环境使其成为豪华度假和宁静假期的理想场所。几乎所有独特的中葡风格客房、套房和泳池别墅都设有私人小型游泳池——更不用说度假村场地上的三个游泳池。 SALA 屋顶餐厅提供独特的用餐体验，享有海滨的壮丽景色。对于商务旅客，整个度假村都提供无线网络连接。在 SALA 普吉岛迈考海滩度假村进行您的预订时，请使用我们的安全的在线预订表格。

便利设施/功能

  • Daily breakfast in the SALA Restaurant
  • Complimentary wireless internet throughout the resort
SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是SALA 普吉岛迈考海滩度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 SALA 普吉岛迈考海滩度假村
查看所有评论

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

333 Moo 3, Thalang District, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

合作伙伴酒店

SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

班阿乔
8

443 评论
฿-1
普吉岛迈考安纳塔拉别墅
8.9

629 评论
฿-1
迈考家庭花园洋房
8.9

94 评论
฿-1
飞溅海滩度假村，迈考普吉岛
8.4

800 评论
฿-1
普吉机场广场
7.8

362 评论
฿-1
普吉机场酒店
8.4

556 评论
฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5

393 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU