All 81 Samui SHA++ Test & Go (1st Day) Hotels & Packages

February 8, 2022

Showing 81 Samui Test & Go hotels & packages ranging between ฿4,300, and ฿22,072.

TEST & GO CHANGES
Currently for Test & Go you must have 2x RT-PCR packages which each include 1 room night, or a 5 Day Test & Go Package (our packages include Airport Transfer, Testing, as well as meals during test days).
SAMUI FLIGHTS FOR TEST & GO
The connecting flight on Bangkok Airways must be on an approved sealed route flight. The qualifying sealed route flights are always 4 numbers beginning with "51". Any of the flights you can see for sale on the Bangkok Airways website, such as PG171, are public flights only for domestic passengers. For example, sealed route flights PG5125 and PG5171 flights can only be booked by your international carrier and are not publicly for sale, since they are intended only as sealed route transfer flights for passengers that are arriving in the country and have not been through the Test & Go, Sandbox, or AQ program yet.

  1. Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅

    8.0
    通过
    464    条评论进行评分
    30m² +
    开始于 ฿4,700 (1st Day Test & Go)
    Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅 - 0Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅 - 1
    有退款政策
    2 评论
    Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
    TEST & GO PACKAGES
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
    1st Day ฿4,700 2 Day ฿8,650 5 Day ฿12,700
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30
    1st Day ฿5,000 2 Day ฿9,250 5 Day ฿14,200
    Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30
    1st Day ฿5,000 2 Day ฿9,250 5 Day ฿14,200

  2. 阿瓦尼+苏梅岛度假村

    8.9
    通过
    88    条评论进行评分
    42m² +
    开始于 ฿6,500 (1st Day Test & Go)
    阿瓦尼+苏梅岛度假村 - 0阿瓦尼+苏梅岛度假村 - 1
    特别优惠
    阿瓦尼+苏梅岛度假村
    TEST & GO PACKAGES
    Avani Deluxe Room 42
    1st Day ฿6,500 2 Day ฿13,000 5 Day ฿21,000 5th Day ฿6,500
    Pool Villa 68
    1st Day ฿9,700 2 Day ฿19,400 5 Day ฿35,000 5th Day ฿9,700

  3. 斯凯海滩酒店

    9.5
    通过
    23    条评论进行评分
    92m² +
    开始于 ฿7,550 (1st Day Test & Go)
    斯凯海滩酒店 - 0斯凯海滩酒店 - 1
    有退款政策
    斯凯海滩酒店
    TEST & GO PACKAGES
    PENTHOUSE 1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 92
    1st Day ฿7,550 2 Day ฿14,600 5 Day ฿29,150
    1 BEDROOM POOL SUITE 96
    1st Day ฿5,850 2 Day ฿11,200 5 Day ฿20,650
    1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 113
    1st Day ฿7,000 2 Day ฿13,500 5 Day ฿26,400
