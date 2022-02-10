SAMUI TEST & GO

美利亚苏梅岛 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9.3
通过
90条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系美利亚苏梅岛以优先方式，以及美利亚苏梅岛从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
豪华房 51
฿33,235 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,435 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,028 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,464 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,807 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,907 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
高级客房使用泳池 58
฿45,005 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿35,320 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,736 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,818 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,984 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,084 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 游泳池
最大值 2 Adults
水平船套房 91
฿56,775 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿41,205 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿30,444 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,172 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,161 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,261 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池

苏梅岛美利亚酒店位于曾蒙海滩，距离查汶海滩的另一个著名海滩不远。酒店提供 34 艘正宗的柚木稻米驳船改装成套房。对于商务旅客，酒店提供多间多功能厅，可满足所有个性化需求——从私密环境到大型制作。客人可以在酒店内的餐饮场所享用泰国、意大利北部和国际美食。如果没有参观独特的 YHI 水疗中心，体验舒缓的按摩、清爽的面部护理以及健康和恢复活力的身体护理，所有这些都采用天然产品，那么在苏梅岛美利亚酒店的逗留是不完整的。无论您入住的原因是什么，美利亚苏梅岛都会让您住得愉快。

便利设施/功能

  • Two restaurants & Two Bar
  • Free wifi
  • 24-hour Fitness center
  • 24-hour room service (*)
  • Luggage porter service
  • Customer service
  • Welcome drink on arrival
  • Wake-up calls service
  • YHI Wellness Spa
  • Two outdoor swimming pools
  • Individually controlled air-conditioning
  • 49-inch LCD TV with satellite channels
  • Telephone with direct dial (*)
  • Sofa in guest room
  • Garden view or Pool view
  • Alarm clock
  • Minibar (*)
  • Balcony or terrace
  • Interconnecting rooms available
  • Electricity: 220v / 50Hz
  • Bathtub on private balcony
  • Hairdryer
  • Bathrobes
  • Slippers
  • Towels
  • Bathroom amenities
地址/地图

83 Moo 5, Choeng Mon Beach, Ko Samui, Surat Thani, 84320, Thailand., Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

