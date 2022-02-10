Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到154预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与美利亚苏梅岛以优先方式，以及美利亚苏梅岛从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants 豪华房 51 m² ฿33,235 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿29,435 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿21,028 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿15,464 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,807 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,907 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

连接房间

允许健身

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

户外设施

儿童小额费用

游泳池

工作空间 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants 高级客房使用泳池 58 m² ฿45,005 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿35,320 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿25,736 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿17,818 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,984 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,084 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

连接房间

允许健身

HDMI电缆

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

户外设施

儿童小额费用

游泳池 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults 水平船套房 91 m² ฿56,775 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿41,205 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿30,444 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿20,172 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,161 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,261 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

咖啡机

允许健身

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

户外设施

游泳池

苏梅岛美利亚酒店位于曾蒙海滩，距离查汶海滩的另一个著名海滩不远。酒店提供 34 艘正宗的柚木稻米驳船改装成套房。对于商务旅客，酒店提供多间多功能厅，可满足所有个性化需求——从私密环境到大型制作。客人可以在酒店内的餐饮场所享用泰国、意大利北部和国际美食。如果没有参观独特的 YHI 水疗中心，体验舒缓的按摩、清爽的面部护理以及健康和恢复活力的身体护理，所有这些都采用天然产品，那么在苏梅岛美利亚酒店的逗留是不完整的。无论您入住的原因是什么，美利亚苏梅岛都会让您住得愉快。

便利设施/功能 Two restaurants & Two Bar

Free wifi

24-hour Fitness center

24-hour room service (*)

Luggage porter service

Customer service

Welcome drink on arrival

Wake-up calls service

YHI Wellness Spa

Two outdoor swimming pools

Individually controlled air-conditioning

49-inch LCD TV with satellite channels

Telephone with direct dial (*)

Sofa in guest room

Garden view or Pool view

Alarm clock

Minibar (*)

Balcony or terrace

Interconnecting rooms available

Electricity: 220v / 50Hz

Bathtub on private balcony

Hairdryer

Bathrobes

Slippers

Towels

Bathroom amenities

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 美利亚苏梅岛的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 美利亚苏梅岛 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

合作伙伴酒店 斯凯海滩酒店 9.5 用

23 评论 从 ฿-1 Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅 8 用

464 评论 从 ฿-1