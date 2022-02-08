SAMUI TEST & GO

The Rock Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.8
通过
6条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系The Rock Samui以优先方式，以及The Rock Samui从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room with Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29
฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room only) 29
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults
Superior Twin Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • HDMI电缆
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room 50
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bungalow with Patio 70
฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间

The Rock Samui (SHA Extra Plus)- A hidden beach, refreshing pool, and attractions like the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks, sumptuous restaurants, and unique shops: these are all yours, at The Rock Samui. Tucked in along the coast between the bustling town of Lamai and the peaceful village of Hua Thanon, at The Rock Samui you’re never far from the fun, flair, and food of local Samui culture and hospitality. This is the real Samui and authentic Thailand.The Rock offers three types of accommodation: A spacious villa for groups of 6 to 7, adorable bungalows, and rooms of various sizes to suit groups of 4 to 6 guests. All are air-conditioned.

便利设施/功能

  • 1. Outdoor swimming pool with salt system
  • 2. Beachfront lounge
  • 3.Loungers & umbrellas
  • 4. Patricia's Cafe
  • 5. Co-working space
  • 6. Shared kitchen
  • 7. Wifi access
  • 8. Watersports (Kayaks & Paddle board)
  • 9. Laundry vending washing machine
  • 10. Laundry service
  • 11. Motorbike & car rentals
  • 12. Arrange tours
  • 13. Car parking
地址/地图

438/16 Moo 1, Taweerajpakdee Road, Maret, Lamai Beach ( Hin Ta Hin Yai ) Koh Samui, Suratthani 84310, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

