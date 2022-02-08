Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与The Rock Samui以优先方式，以及The Rock Samui从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Double Room with Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29 m² ฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

工作空间 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Double Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room only) 29 m² ฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

工作空间 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults Superior Twin Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29 m² ฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

工作空间 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Family Room 50 m² ฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Bungalow with Patio 70 m² ฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

The Rock Samui (SHA Extra Plus)- A hidden beach, refreshing pool, and attractions like the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks, sumptuous restaurants, and unique shops: these are all yours, at The Rock Samui. Tucked in along the coast between the bustling town of Lamai and the peaceful village of Hua Thanon, at The Rock Samui you’re never far from the fun, flair, and food of local Samui culture and hospitality. This is the real Samui and authentic Thailand.The Rock offers three types of accommodation: A spacious villa for groups of 6 to 7, adorable bungalows, and rooms of various sizes to suit groups of 4 to 6 guests. All are air-conditioned.

便利设施/功能 1. Outdoor swimming pool with salt system

2. Beachfront lounge

3.Loungers & umbrellas

4. Patricia's Cafe

5. Co-working space

6. Shared kitchen

7. Wifi access

8. Watersports (Kayaks & Paddle board)

9. Laundry vending washing machine

10. Laundry service

11. Motorbike & car rentals

12. Arrange tours

13. Car parking

