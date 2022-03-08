SAMUI TEST & GO

苏梅岛波普特安纳塔拉度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.5
通过
407条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort - Image 0
Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort - Image 1
Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort - Image 2
Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort - Image 3
Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort - Image 4
Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort - Image 5
+3 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Garden View Room 32
฿42,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华园景房 36
฿44,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
小型园景套房 44
฿57,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇

一家完善的 5 星级度假村，位于苏梅岛最美丽的海滩波普特，步行即可到达渔人村，由 106 间客房和套房组成。度假村设有屡获殊荣的满月餐厅和安纳塔拉水疗中心。还有会议和宴会设施，非常适合举办 100-120 人的活动。

地址/地图

99/9 Moo 1, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

