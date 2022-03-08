Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Garden View Room 32m²
฿42,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华园景房 36m²
฿44,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
小型园景套房 44m²
฿57,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
一家完善的 5 星级度假村，位于苏梅岛最美丽的海滩波普特，步行即可到达渔人村，由 106 间客房和套房组成。度假村设有屡获殊荣的满月餐厅和安纳塔拉水疗中心。还有会议和宴会设施，非常适合举办 100-120 人的活动。
