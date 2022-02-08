SAMUI TEST & GO

All 81 Samui SHA++ Test & Go (1st Day) Hotels & Packages

Showing 81 Samui Test & Go hotels & packages ranging between ฿4,300, and ฿22,072. Les pièces sont également filtrées par pièces avec n'importe quelle note. Tous les résultats sont actuellement triés par Popularité.

Les prix des forfaits suivants incluent déjà les frais de test et de transport.
TEST & GO CHANGES
Currently for Test & Go you must have 2x RT-PCR packages which each include 1 room night, or a 5 Day Test & Go Package (our packages include Airport Transfer, Testing, as well as meals during test days).
SAMUI FLIGHTS FOR TEST & GO
The connecting flight on Bangkok Airways must be on an approved sealed route flight. The qualifying sealed route flights are always 4 numbers beginning with "51". Any of the flights you can see for sale on the Bangkok Airways website, such as PG171, are public flights only for domestic passengers. For example, sealed route flights PG5125 and PG5171 flights can only be booked by your international carrier and are not publicly for sale, since they are intended only as sealed route transfer flights for passengers that are arriving in the country and have not been through the Test & Go, Sandbox, or AQ program yet.

  1. Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine

    8.0
    note avec
    464     avis
    30m² +
    À partir de ฿4,700 (1st Day Test & Go)
    A UNE POLITIQUE DE REMBOURSEMENT
    2 COMMENTAIRES
    Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine
    TEST & GO PACKAGES
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
    1st Day ฿4,700 2 Day ฿8,650 5 Day ฿12,700
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30
    1st Day ฿5,000 2 Day ฿9,250 5 Day ฿14,200
    Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30
    1st Day ฿5,000 2 Day ฿9,250 5 Day ฿14,200

  2. Avani+ Samui Resort

    8.9
    note avec
    88     avis
    42m² +
    À partir de ฿6,500 (1st Day Test & Go)
    OFFRES SPÉCIALES
    Avani+ Samui Resort
    TEST & GO PACKAGES
    Avani Deluxe Room 42
    1st Day ฿6,500 2 Day ฿13,000 5 Day ฿21,000 5th Day ฿6,500
    Pool Villa 68
    1st Day ฿9,700 2 Day ฿19,400 5 Day ฿35,000 5th Day ฿9,700

  3. Hôtel Skye Beach

    9.5
    note avec
    23     avis
    92m² +
    À partir de ฿7,550 (1st Day Test & Go)
    A UNE POLITIQUE DE REMBOURSEMENT
    Hôtel Skye Beach
    TEST & GO PACKAGES
    PENTHOUSE 1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 92
    1st Day ฿7,550 2 Day ฿14,600 5 Day ฿29,150
    1 BEDROOM POOL SUITE 96
    1st Day ฿5,850 2 Day ฿11,200 5 Day ฿20,650
    1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 113
    1st Day ฿7,000 2 Day ฿13,500 5 Day ฿26,400
