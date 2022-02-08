SAMUI TEST & GO

Chura Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.2
通过
1106条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Chura Samui - Image 0
Chura Samui - Image 1
Chura Samui - Image 2
Chura Samui - Image 3
Chura Samui - Image 4
Chura Samui - Image 5
+32 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到22预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Chura Samui以优先方式，以及Chura Samui从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable (The guest will be charged the total price of the reservation if they cancel at any time)

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Grand Deluxe Double or Twin Room 44
฿21,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK
最大值 1 Adult, 4 Children, 4 Infants
1 bedroom Suite 70
฿35,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

Nestled in the heart of Chaweng, Chura Samui is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Chura Samui is committed to ensure their guests the greatest comfort. A selection of top-class facilities such as a restaurant, airport transfer, concierge, and room service can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts such as an in-room safe, refrigerator, shower, and Wi-Fi to please even the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, massage parlor, garden, outdoor pool, and spa are the ideal facilities for guests to relax and unwind after a busy day. Chura Samui is a perfect place for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Samui.

便利设施/功能

  • Special Offer Details
  • *Daily breakfast for 2 persons
  • *Complimentary Samui Airport Pick Up
  • *Package offer included RT-PCR test fee at THB 2,200 net per person for 1 time RT-PCR test of each package at the time of the *reservation will be the payment link.
  • *Full prepayment is required at time of booking, non-refundable. Two times free amendment per booking
  • *Other terms and conditions remain as per the resort's policies.
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Chura Samui的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Chura Samui
查看所有评论

地址/地图

99/9 Moo 2, Chaweng beach, Bohphut , Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

合作伙伴酒店

斯凯海滩酒店
9.5

23 评论
฿-1
Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
8

464 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

苏梅岛拉瓦娜安纳塔拉度假村
8.4

438 评论
฿-1
查汶丽晶海滩度假村
8.3

1159 评论
฿-1
J4苏梅岛酒店
8.8

44 评论
฿-1
查汶花园海滩度假村
8.4

1578 评论
฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7

3 评论
฿-1
KC 海滩俱乐部和泳池别墅
7.7

289 评论
฿-1
香蕉扇海度假村
9.3

268 评论
฿-1
萨穆嘉纳别墅
9.3

3 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU