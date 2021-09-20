Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation , Shortening , No Show: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Room Only-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 3 People-Room Only-Teat and Go Package 32 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 3 People-Breakfast-Teat and Go Package 32 m² ฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Beach Bungalow For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Beach Bungalow For 3 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

顾名思义，这是苏梅岛的第一家度假村，沿着著名的查汶海滩提供 147 间设计高雅的客房。自 1970 年代开业以来，三星级的 First Bungalow Beach Resort 距离苏梅岛机场 20 公里，距离渡轮码头 32 公里。该度假村也是唯一一个位于 Chaweng 海滩和 Chaweng Noi 海滩的连接点，被认为是苏梅岛最好的地方。步行 10 分钟即可到达主要的购物和娱乐场所。作为一家家庭经营的度假村，客人可以获得个性化的服务，让他们感觉自己是家庭的一部分。在第一平房海滩度假村进行您的预订时，请输入您的旅行日期并提交我们安全的在线预订表格。

分数 4.0 /5 非常好 基于 1 审查 评分 0 优秀的 1 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 第一平房海滩度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 第一平房海滩度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇺🇸 michael harmon 到达 11/09/2021 4.0 Beach Bungalow 正数 nice beach... great staff great staff ........ first class service ...... great beach ,,,,, good for swimming ....... owner so sweet

