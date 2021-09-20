Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation , Shortening , No Show:
8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged.
0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Room Only-Test and Go Package 32m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32m²
฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 3 People-Room Only-Teat and Go Package 32m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 3 People-Breakfast-Teat and Go Package 32m²
฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Beach Bungalow For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32m²
฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Beach Bungalow For 3 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32m²
฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
顾名思义，这是苏梅岛的第一家度假村，沿着著名的查汶海滩提供 147 间设计高雅的客房。自 1970 年代开业以来，三星级的 First Bungalow Beach Resort 距离苏梅岛机场 20 公里，距离渡轮码头 32 公里。该度假村也是唯一一个位于 Chaweng 海滩和 Chaweng Noi 海滩的连接点，被认为是苏梅岛最好的地方。步行 10 分钟即可到达主要的购物和娱乐场所。作为一家家庭经营的度假村，客人可以获得个性化的服务，让他们感觉自己是家庭的一部分。在第一平房海滩度假村进行您的预订时，请输入您的旅行日期并提交我们安全的在线预订表格。
4.0 Beach Bungalow
正数
- nice beach... great staff
great staff ........ first class service ...... great beach ,,,,, good for swimming ....... owner so sweet