预约请求，把你放在直接联系与通塞湾酒店以优先方式，以及通塞湾酒店从你会直接收取货款。

通塞湾酒店证明自己是苏梅岛自然环境中的完美度假胜地。其所有 83 间套房和别墅均以“户外生活”概念设计。除了标准间的设施外，每个单元都设有带浴缸的宽敞露台和其他露天设施，以确保完美的休闲住宿。度假村提供的一系列设施可以最大限度地提高客人的享受，包括帆船、独木舟、风帆冲浪、浮潜设备、游泳池、儿童戏水池、网球场、按摩浴缸以及带桑拿浴室和按摩治疗项目的水疗中心。这个生态友好的度假村真正提供热情好客、隐私和美丽的位置。要预订通塞湾酒店的房间，请提交您想要的日期并点击继续。

