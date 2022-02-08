SAMUI TEST & GO

苏梅岛拉瓦娜安纳塔拉度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.4
通过
438条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系苏梅岛拉瓦娜安纳塔拉度假村以优先方式，以及苏梅岛拉瓦娜安纳塔拉度假村从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华拉瓦纳 55
฿45,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿33,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 互联网-无线上网
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华跳水池 89
฿54,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿40,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿31,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 咖啡机
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 游泳池

苏梅岛拉瓦娜安纳塔拉度假村地理位置优越，距机场仅数分钟路程，距查汶 (Chaweng) 市中心仅几步之遥。它的位置虽然方便，但仍然足够隐蔽，让客人有机会沉浸在和平与安宁中。所有 122 栋别墅都各具特色，虽然您给人的印象是住在泰国的私人住宅中，但它们配备了您期望从同类度假村中获得的所有设施。所有别墅均配有空调、室内保险箱、迷你吧、茶和咖啡、纯平等离子电视、DVD、网络连接以及设施齐全的超大浴室。客人还可以享受别墅内的私人小型游泳池和阴凉的露台。

地址/地图

92/1 Moo 2, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

