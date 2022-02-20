Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与卡玛度假村以优先方式，以及卡玛度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 花园房 54 m² ฿36,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿26,850 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,450 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,650 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,150 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿24,650 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买
阳台
阳台（完全访问）
连接房间
允许健身
HDMI电缆
互联网-无线上网
Netflix公司
未婚夫妇
户外设施
游泳池
素食餐

阳台

阳台（完全访问）

连接房间

允许健身

HDMI电缆

互联网-无线上网

Netflix公司

未婚夫妇

户外设施

游泳池

特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 台球室 58 m² ฿54,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿40,050 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿30,810 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿18,930 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿11,450 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿37,850 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买
阳台
阳台（完全访问）
连接房间
允许健身
HDMI电缆
互联网-无线上网
客厅
Netflix公司
未婚夫妇
户外设施
游泳池
素食餐
工作空间

阳台

阳台（完全访问）

连接房间

允许健身

HDMI电缆

互联网-无线上网

客厅

Netflix公司

未婚夫妇

户外设施

游泳池

素食餐

特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 带露台的房间 65 m² ฿44,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿32,850 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿24,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿16,050 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,650 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿30,200 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买
阳台
阳台（完全访问）
允许健身
HDMI电缆
互联网-无线上网
Netflix公司
未婚夫妇
户外设施
游泳池
素食餐
工作空间

阳台

阳台（完全访问）

允许健身

HDMI电缆

互联网-无线上网

Netflix公司

未婚夫妇

户外设施

游泳池

素食餐

特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 业力别墅 94 m² ฿67,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿48,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿37,400 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿22,450 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿13,650 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿46,200 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买
阳台
阳台（完全访问）
允许健身
HDMI电缆
互联网-无线上网
Netflix公司
未婚夫妇
户外设施
游泳池
素食餐
工作空间

阳台

阳台（完全访问）

允许健身

HDMI电缆

互联网-无线上网

Netflix公司

未婚夫妇

户外设施

游泳池

素食餐

工作空间

Karma Samui+ Test and Go Package Breakfast included

Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival

Include Pick up from Airport

Include 1 time PCR test

便利设施/功能 Smart TV, HD LCD screen

WIFI throughout the villa

Complementary water, tea and coffee

Mini bar and digital safe in the bedroom

In-villa menus available at charge for your selection

Karma Fitness room

