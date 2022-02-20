SAMUI TEST & GO

卡玛度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9
通过
258条评论进行评分
更新于 February 20, 2022
Karma Resort - Image 0
Karma Resort - Image 1
Karma Resort - Image 2
Karma Resort - Image 3
Karma Resort - Image 4
Karma Resort - Image 5
+17 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系卡玛度假村以优先方式，以及卡玛度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
花园房 54
฿36,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 连接房间
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • Netflix公司
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
台球室 58
฿54,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿40,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿30,810 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,930 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿37,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 连接房间
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • Netflix公司
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
带露台的房间 65
฿44,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿32,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿24,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,050 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿30,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • Netflix公司
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
业力别墅 94
฿67,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿48,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿37,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿46,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • Netflix公司
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间

Karma Samui+ Test and Go Package

  • Breakfast included
  • Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival
  • Include Pick up from Airport
  • Include 1 time PCR test

便利设施/功能

  • Smart TV, HD LCD screen
  • WIFI throughout the villa
  • Complementary water, tea and coffee
  • Mini bar and digital safe in the bedroom
  • In-villa menus available at charge for your selection
  • Karma Fitness room
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是卡玛度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 卡玛度假村
查看所有评论

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

182/3 Moo 1 Bophut, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

