Hotel Refund Policy
Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
花园房 54m²
฿36,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 连接房间
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
台球室 58m²
฿54,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿40,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿30,810 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,930 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿37,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
带露台的房间 65m²
฿44,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿32,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿24,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,050 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿30,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
业力别墅 94m²
฿67,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿48,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿37,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿46,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Karma Samui+ Test and Go Package
- Breakfast included
- Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival
- Include Pick up from Airport
- Include 1 time PCR test
便利设施/功能
- Smart TV, HD LCD screen
- WIFI throughout the villa
- Complementary water, tea and coffee
- Mini bar and digital safe in the bedroom
- In-villa menus available at charge for your selection
- Karma Fitness room
