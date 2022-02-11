Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

豪华园景房 50 m² ฿44,700 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿36,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿28,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿17,597 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿34,300 - 5th Day Test & Go

浴缸

连接房间

允许健身

HDMI电缆

互联网-无线上网

这家度假村位于苏梅岛北端的 Bo Phut 海滩，周围环绕着 7 英亩的大自然。 Bo Phut Resort & Spa 由 61 间客房和别墅组成，以现代泰式风格装饰，设施包括卫星电视和 DVD/CD 播放器。用餐是一种值得细细品味的体验，海滨 L'Ocean 餐厅在早餐、午餐和晚餐时段供应当地和国际美食，可供选择的选择众多。度假村的招牌餐厅 Sala Thai 仅供应晚餐。酒店附近的餐厅包括距离酒店 1.5 公里的 Krua Bo Phut Thai 餐厅和距离酒店 3.5 公里的 Krua Samui Thai 餐厅。食物不是菜单上的唯一内容，因为水疗中心提供各种针对真正喜欢纵容自己的客人的理疗服务。当您在波普特度假村预订时，请在我们安全的在线订房表中输入您的旅行日期并提交。

