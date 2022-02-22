Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与苏梅岛通道别墅度假村以优先方式，以及苏梅岛通道别墅度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy • If guests do not receive Thailand Pass. The hotel will issue a full refund for the reservation after the deduction of 3% for the transaction fee. • If guests do not check-in on the reservation date (No Show) a 100% penalty fee will be charged to the reservation and there will be no refund issued.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大值 2 Adults 豪华双人或双床间 33 m² ฿19,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 互联网-无线上网 最大值 2 Adults Plunge Pool Villa 43 m² ฿31,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 互联网-无线上网 最大值 2 Adults Garden Villa 43 m² ฿22,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,850 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,850 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 互联网-无线上网 最大值 2 Adults Plunge Pool Villa 43 m² ฿31,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 互联网-无线上网 最大值 2 Adults Beachfront Pool Villa 110 m² ฿52,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,950 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿12,950 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 互联网-无线上网 最大值 4 Adults 两卧室泳池别墅 150 m² ฿61,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿17,750 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿17,750 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 互联网-无线上网

The Passage Samui Villas & Resort 专为商务和休闲旅行而设计，地理位置优越，位于 Bang Por；该市最受欢迎的地区之一。这家五星级酒店距机场仅 24 公里，可轻松抵达。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家苏梅岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。走进 50 间温馨的客房中的一间，享受各种便利设施，如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水和免费迎宾饮品（部分客房提供免费迎宾饮品），摆脱一天的压力。酒店提供完整的娱乐设施，包括羽毛球场、独木舟、私人海滩、室外游泳池、水疗中心。 Passage Samui Villas & Resort 是前往苏梅岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

