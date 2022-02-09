Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到29预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与第一住宅酒店以优先方式，以及第一住宅酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation , Shortening , No Show: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿15,050 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,550 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,550 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿16,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,850 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room For 3 People - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿15,050 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,550 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,550 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿16,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,850 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

First Residence Hotel酒店距离海滩仅150米，适合需要便利交通的客人入住。酒店不仅靠近商店和餐馆林立的查汶南路，还靠近购物和娱乐区。这家三星级酒店提供的设施确保客人获得最大的舒适度。所有现代风格的客房均配备周到的设施，确保以合理的价格提供无与伦比的舒适感。 First Residence Hotel酒店以其完美的位置和合理的价格成为旅客的明智选择。

