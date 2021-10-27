SAMUI TEST & GO

阿瓦尼+苏梅岛度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.9
通过
88条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Avani+ Samui Resort - Image 0
Avani+ Samui Resort - Image 1
Avani+ Samui Resort - Image 2
Avani+ Samui Resort - Image 3
Avani+ Samui Resort - Image 4
Avani+ Samui Resort - Image 5
+35 相片
快速反应
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Avani Deluxe Room 42
฿6,450 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
AVANI 泳池别墅 68
฿8,950 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 游泳池

Avani+ Samui Resort 是您游览苏梅岛的绝佳住宿选择。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该酒店可轻松前往必看的目的地。Avani+ Samui Resort 度假村致力于为客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。酒店拥有 58 间客房和（海滨）别墅。所有客房均布置高雅，许多客房甚至提供平板电视、床单、镜子、拖鞋、沙发等舒适设施。豪华客房和阿瓦尼泳池别墅的客人可以在一天中的任何时间办理入住和退房手续。客人只需提前 48 小时通知酒店以便安排。一整天，您都可以享受浮潜、独木舟、私人海滩、室外游泳池、花园的轻松氛围。无论您来苏梅岛的原因是什么，Avani+ Samui 度假村都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的离开的理想场所。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
4.8/5
优秀的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是阿瓦尼+苏梅岛度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 阿瓦尼+苏梅岛度假村
查看所有评论

🇺🇸Paul Vanni

评论于 27/10/2021
到达 17/10/2021
4.8 AVANI Pool Villa
正数
  • Staff: always super kind, attentive, and proactive
  • Food: excellent Chef. Both Thai and western food
  • Large rooms/pools
  • Resort has 2 public swimming pools, one of which reserved to adults
  • Very easy to take boat trips as one can board directly from the beach
负面的
  • Toilet area is not isolated from the rest of the bathroom/bedroom

Very nice hotel, perfect for a one week quarantine thanks to the pool villas. The hotel is located in a very private/quiet area

地址/地图

53/5 Moo 4, Phang Ka, Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 82000

合作伙伴酒店

Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
8

464 评论
฿-1
斯凯海滩酒店
9.5

23 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

The Beach Samui
9.1

36 评论
฿-1
卡马拉雅苏梅岛
8

3 评论
฿-1
尼基海滩度假村及水疗中心
8.5

422 评论
฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3

148 评论
฿-1
洛基精品度假村
9

414 评论
฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8

6 评论
฿-1
温泉度假村
7.3

8 评论
฿-1
苏梅岛蜂巢酒店
8.3

1255 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU