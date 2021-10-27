Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Avani Deluxe Room 42m²
特征
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
AVANI 泳池别墅 68m²
特征
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 咖啡机
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 游泳池
Avani+ Samui Resort 是您游览苏梅岛的绝佳住宿选择。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该酒店可轻松前往必看的目的地。Avani+ Samui Resort 度假村致力于为客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。酒店拥有 58 间客房和（海滨）别墅。所有客房均布置高雅，许多客房甚至提供平板电视、床单、镜子、拖鞋、沙发等舒适设施。豪华客房和阿瓦尼泳池别墅的客人可以在一天中的任何时间办理入住和退房手续。客人只需提前 48 小时通知酒店以便安排。一整天，您都可以享受浮潜、独木舟、私人海滩、室外游泳池、花园的轻松氛围。无论您来苏梅岛的原因是什么，Avani+ Samui 度假村都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的离开的理想场所。
4.8 AVANI Pool Villa
正数
负面的
- Staff: always super kind, attentive, and proactive
- Food: excellent Chef. Both Thai and western food
- Large rooms/pools
- Resort has 2 public swimming pools, one of which reserved to adults
- Very easy to take boat trips as one can board directly from the beach
- Toilet area is not isolated from the rest of the bathroom/bedroom
Very nice hotel, perfect for a one week quarantine thanks to the pool villas. The hotel is located in a very private/quiet area